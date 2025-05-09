Travis Barker's daughter Alabama hits back at 'pathetic' comments in social media rant

Alabama Barker isn't keeping quiet when it comes to negative comments about her lifestyle.

Travis Barker's daughter, 19, didn't hold back when she received criticism after posting a TikTok video of her doing her makeup earlier this week.

Alabama had some harsh words for one user who accused her of doing her glam just to "hangout in your room".

Pulling no punches, Alabama replied: "Why do you feel entitled to comment that knowing you have no idea what I'm doing? Don't you feel pathetic [laughing-crying emoji] [expletive] I would. Whole time I'm outside."

© Instagram Alabama hit back at 'pathetic' comments about her lifestyle

When someone else claimed Alabama was only posting content to get people to like her, she snapped: "You think I care if people like me like my life depends on people's opinions?"

The teenager appeared to have the last laugh, however, and admitted that even the negative attention does wonders for her social media presence.

She explained: "My biggest concern is that they take their time to watch me and comment on my video and give me more attention as well as make my videos have more traction."

© Instagram Alabama isn't concerned about other people's opinions

While Alabama appears to be able to brush off online criticism, she did admit in 2023 that she finds it "challenging" to ignore the negativity aimed at her.

She said: "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing… It gets very challenging especially when they don't know you. I feel very misunderstood!

"People are going to hate regardless. You need to not feed into it, you won't benefit from it!"

© Getty Images Alabama finds criticism 'challenging'

She added: "Keep your peace protected. Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals, and your intentions, nothing else matters."

Alabama isn't afraid to openly address the criticism she receives, and in August 2023, she spoke about health issues that cause her weight to fluctuate after she was the target of body shamers.

"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," Alabama explained, addressing the body shamers directly.

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," she added.

Weight loss

© Instagram Alabama has turned to medication to help her lose weight

Last July, Alabama confessed that she had turned to an unnamed drug to help her slim down because she was "tired" of being called "fat" and "ugly".

"I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh, my God – you're so fat, and you're so ugly,'" she said.

"And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I don't look like that."

© Instagram Alabama said she was 'tired of being fat'

Despite not thinking the comments about her weight were completely warranted, Alabama then revealed that she had turned to an unnamed drug to help her lose weight.

"But I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre," she admitted.