Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's surprisingly minimalist baby nursery with ex

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's relationship with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang has remained private, but fans got an insight into their family life as she marked Mother's Day in America.

The former couple met in 2015 and got engaged in 2017, welcoming their son the following year. However, when Wolfie was just one, property experts Edoardo and Dara split, shortly before Edoardo began his relationship with Beatrice.

Interior designer Dara posted a handful of throwback photos of her son, whom she described as her "best friend." One showed newborn Wolfie asleep on his mother's chest in the hospital bed shortly after his birth, while another showed a sweet family moment after they returned home.

© Instagram Dara Huang posted throwback photos of baby Wolfie to mark US Mother's Day

It's not clear if Edoardo and Dara were living together at the time, but Dara had decorated her son's nursery with the same neutral colour scheme that features in her current home. Features included white walls, a dark carpet and a fluffy cream rocking horse, where Dara propped up her son.

"Motherhood: The best 9 years I could’ve ever asked for. Thank you for being with me through life. What more could I have asked for. My best friend; my beautiful boy," she captioned the post.

© Instagram The interior designer described her son as her "best friend"

Edoardo did not publicly mark the American holiday, since he lives in the UK with Princess Beatrice and their two children, Sienna and Athena. The UK Mother's Day fell at the end of March, and it marked Beatrice's first with two children after welcoming her youngest child in January.

Motherhood confessions

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo quietly celebrated UK Mother's day with Sienna and Athena in March

Sarah Ferguson has previously gushed about her two daughters being doting mothers. While promoting her novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, in New York, she said: "I love seeing my girls, who are exceptional. Full stop, they're exceptional.

"Then on top of that, these two little... baby Eugenie, baby Beatrice, they're looking at me with the big eyes. They look like my girls," she said of her grandchildren. "August is teaching me to play trains and diggers. And Sisi [Sienna] is just mini Beatrice, and she gets little pink tutus, because Beatrice likes to dress her up like Barbie."

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi co-parent with Dara Huang

Meanwhile, Dara has also praised her "easy" co-parenting set-up with Edoardo and Beatrice.

"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier,' she told Harper’s Bazaar.

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."