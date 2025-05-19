Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is a successful luxury property designer, and it seems he's proud of his work.

The 41-year-old is in charge of Banda property, and the architecture company often shares updates on social media of the incredible designs they have brought to life.

Edoardo's company designs high-end properties all over the world, including in London, New York, Dubai, mainland Europe and beyond. One London apartment was shared on their official Instagram account, showing off the staggeringly beautiful indoor pool.

The premium property is located in the affluent area of Chelsea in London and the pool area looks nothing short of stunning.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli-Mozzi

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ultra-luxe indoor pool at London property

The luxe area could easily be mistaken for a high-end health and wellness retreat, with the pool being sheltered indoors and featuring some glass panels around the edge. The pool area also includes a terrace with some relaxing beds and large tree pots.

Another photo in the same post shows how the pool area leads into an at-home gym space just next door.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's luxury architecture business creates beautiful designs View post on Instagram

The gym features three yoga mats on the beautiful hardwood flooring, complete with mirrors on the wall, a barre, and weights in the corner, proving that the space can accommodate any style of workout regimen.

Followers in the comments section were more than impressed with the overall layout of the pool and indoor area.

One person said: "Love the rich and moody colour palette for the gym and pool - so elegant and so well executed!" Another added: "Dream gym," while a third said: "Heaven on earth."

A glimpse of the study at one of the London properties designed by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his team at his luxury property developer company, Banda

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's luxury architecture business

In addition to designing homes in the Chelsea Barracks, Edoardo's team works hard to design homes in Kensington and also overseas in New York City and Paris, as well as designing luxury chalets in the Alps.

The company share plenty of glimpses inside, offering the perfect inspiration when it comes to interior design.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice married in 2020 and share two children together

Banda has shared photos from other stunning parts of their apartments, including dazzling dining spaces, statement furniture in living areas, traditional hallways with marble flooring and the most incredible bathrooms you'll ever have seen.

His team of designers also works on bedrooms, including children's bedrooms. One photo of a bedroom his team of experts worked on included a muted neutral palette, which was described as "soft, calm and full of charm."