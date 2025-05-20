Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicki Chapman's private garden 'sanctuary' rivals the Chelsea Flower Show
Subscribe
Nicki Chapman's private garden 'sanctuary' rivals the Chelsea Flower Show
Nicki Chapman in red jumpsuit and denim jacket smiling for camera outside while hosting garden festival coverage© News and Pictures/Shutterstock

Nicki Chapman's private garden 'sanctuary' rivals the Chelsea Flower Show

The Escape to the Country star is hosting coverage of the annual horticulture event

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicki Chapman is known for her love of the great outdoors as host of Escape to the Country and the BBC's coverage of the Royal Horticultural Society's annual Chelsea Flower Show.

The presenter and radio broadcaster has been rubbing shoulders with fellow celebrities and royals alike, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, who paid a visit to the event in West London on Monday.

As an appreciator of beautiful gardens, it's perhaps unsurprising that Nicki's own outdoor space at her home in London is just as stunning as those on display at the Flower Show.

Nicki appeared at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday
View post on Instagram
 

Nicki has shared a couple of photos of her garden on her social media, including these two snaps, which show how blooming her "sanctuary" is.

The presenter's snaps show a gorgeous blue sky with the pops of green from the plants adding even more colour. Nicki's garden is surrounded by a chic, horizontal-panelled fence on one side and a more traditional fence at the rear.  

Photo of Nicki Chapman's garden with plant pots, tall hedges and a bird feeder © Instagram
Nicki Chapman's stunning garden at her home in west London

Nicki has also cleverly placed some tall tree hedges above the fence, which not only add height, making the garden appear grand and blooming, but also add an extra layer of privacy.

Meanwhile, beautiful, floral grey tiles make up her patio, which seamlessly leads onto grey decking at the back of the garden. 

Tree in front of brick and wooden fence in a photo shared by Nicki Chapman on Instagram© Instagram
The Escape to the Country presenter's outdoor area is her "sanctuary"

Adding even more colour are pot plants full of pretty tulips and other flowers, shrubs and a tall plant pot adding texture and different heights.

A bird feeder stands proudly in the middle of the outdoor haven.

Nicki Chapman sits on her garden furniture enjoying the sunshine and talking to the camera directly© Instagram
The BBC presenter and radio broadcaster loves sitting in her garden when the sun is shining

The second photo shows the opposite corner, which has a brickwork fence plus a tall tree among more shrubs, giving it a beautifully overgrown feel.

Writing in the caption, Nicki said: "When mid week looks like this," followed by a green love-heart emoji.

Nicki Chapman's renovations to home and her 'sanctuary'

In an interview with The Times, Nicki shared that she and husband Dave 'Shacky' Shackleton had had extensive renovation work on their home, including their kitchen.

The modern space leads from the kitchen area through the open-plan dining and living area straight out into the garden, making for a seamless and airy transition.

Nicki Chapman standing in her huge dining area at home© Instagram
The TV presenter also renovated inside her home including in the kitchen and lounge areas

But Nicki put a lot of thought into the garden, too. "I wanted to attract more wildlife, so we put in trees, including pleached hornbeams along the back, which provide fantastic security and privacy," she told the publication.

"The garden was my sanctuary and happy place when I came out of hospital after surgery."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Nicki Chapman visits Escape To The Country co-star Alistair Appleton's Sussex home

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More