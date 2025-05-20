Nicki Chapman's private garden 'sanctuary' rivals the Chelsea Flower Show

Nicki Chapman is known for her love of the great outdoors as host of Escape to the Country and the BBC's coverage of the Royal Horticultural Society's annual Chelsea Flower Show.

The presenter and radio broadcaster has been rubbing shoulders with fellow celebrities and royals alike, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, who paid a visit to the event in West London on Monday.

As an appreciator of beautiful gardens, it's perhaps unsurprising that Nicki's own outdoor space at her home in London is just as stunning as those on display at the Flower Show.

Nicki has shared a couple of photos of her garden on her social media, including these two snaps, which show how blooming her "sanctuary" is.

The presenter's snaps show a gorgeous blue sky with the pops of green from the plants adding even more colour. Nicki's garden is surrounded by a chic, horizontal-panelled fence on one side and a more traditional fence at the rear.

© Instagram Nicki Chapman's stunning garden at her home in west London

Nicki has also cleverly placed some tall tree hedges above the fence, which not only add height, making the garden appear grand and blooming, but also add an extra layer of privacy.

Meanwhile, beautiful, floral grey tiles make up her patio, which seamlessly leads onto grey decking at the back of the garden.

© Instagram The Escape to the Country presenter's outdoor area is her "sanctuary"

Adding even more colour are pot plants full of pretty tulips and other flowers, shrubs and a tall plant pot adding texture and different heights.

A bird feeder stands proudly in the middle of the outdoor haven.

© Instagram The BBC presenter and radio broadcaster loves sitting in her garden when the sun is shining

The second photo shows the opposite corner, which has a brickwork fence plus a tall tree among more shrubs, giving it a beautifully overgrown feel.

Writing in the caption, Nicki said: "When mid week looks like this," followed by a green love-heart emoji.

Nicki Chapman's renovations to home and her 'sanctuary'

In an interview with The Times, Nicki shared that she and husband Dave 'Shacky' Shackleton had had extensive renovation work on their home, including their kitchen.

The modern space leads from the kitchen area through the open-plan dining and living area straight out into the garden, making for a seamless and airy transition.

© Instagram The TV presenter also renovated inside her home including in the kitchen and lounge areas

But Nicki put a lot of thought into the garden, too. "I wanted to attract more wildlife, so we put in trees, including pleached hornbeams along the back, which provide fantastic security and privacy," she told the publication.

"The garden was my sanctuary and happy place when I came out of hospital after surgery."