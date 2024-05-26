Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes £3.5m marital home in Surrey amid shock divorce

Former This Morning presenters, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have decided to end their 14-year marriage.

On Saturday May 25, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

It is not known what will happen to the couple's £3.25m home where they raised their son, Jack, though Eamonn has previously expressed his desire to return to his native Northern Ireland.

WATCH: Rylan Clark trials Eamonn Holmes' news stair lift

With six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms, the Loose Women and GB News presenter's home in Weybridge, Surrey is the ultimate space for hosting. It also underwent extensive renovations to accmodate Eamonn's accesibility needs after his shocking fall down the stairs and multiple surgeries.

See inside the former couple's stunning Surrey mansion they'll most likely sell amid their shock separation…

1/ 9 Ruth and Eamonn's front door Ruth and Eamonn stood on the front doorstep of their home to support the #ClapForOurCarers campaign in April 2020. They have a pair of identical topiary trees on either side of their front door, which also has glass panels surrounding it looking into their hallway.



2/ 9 Ruth and Eamonn's hallway The former couple gave a glimpse inside their hallway as they got dressed up for the National Television Awards, standing at the bottom of their staircase to pose with their glam team. The space has since had an overhaul as the family now have a stairlift installed to help with Eamonn reaching the top floor of the property.



3/ 9 © Instagram Ruth and Eamonn's kitchen The mother-of-one has taken to sharing her favourite recipes with her social media followers - and often films from inside her modern cream kitchen. The light and airy space is fitted with cream countertops and chic spotlights, while a large silver fridge and spacious island provides the perfect set up for Ruth's hosting duties.

4/ 9 Ruth and Eamonn's dining room The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

5/ 9 Eamonn's workspace Eamonn was pictured writing on his laptop at the dining table in front of a wooden dresser holding framed family photos. A display cabinet filled with glassware could be seen in the background.



6/ 9 Ruth and Eamonn's living room Another photo shared by Ruth offered a better look inside their living room, which has a skylight in the ceiling, and a fireplace integrated into the wall underneath the television.

7/ 9 Eamonn's office Eamonn shared another look inside his man cave/ office during the government lockdown, revealing he had a cardboard cutout of his wife to keep him company while he works.



8/ 9 © Photo: Channel 5 Ruth and Eamonn's bedroom Ruth and Eamonn's bedroom appears to be a relaxing space for a peaceful night’s rest, with a large king size bed topped with a cosy taupe bedspread and velvet cushions. White bedside tables with matching lamps sit on either side, and fitted wardrobes are another sleek storage solution.

