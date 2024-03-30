Ruth Langsford blows fans away with jaw-dropping home transformation – see video

Ruth Langsford has showcased her home decoration skills on numerous occasions and she always wows with her Christmas decorations, but her Easter celebrations are also on another level.

As you can see in the video below, the former This Morning presenter zhuzhed up a sideboard in her home with dozens of Easter treats. The black marble counter was transformed to become a home for plenty of Easter baskets, wreaths covered in colourful eggs and plenty of rabbits, whether they be straw or plush ones.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford showcases jaw-dropping home transformation

Taking fans inside her Easter home, Ruth teased: "EASTER SIDEBOARD! Got it done at last! I've been collecting all these things for years but must confess I added a few new pieces after a visit to @squires_gc Hersham just this afternoon!! Easter lunch table is a work in progress….show you tomorrow!"

The 64-year-old's fans were impressed with the jaw-dropping video, which truly saw the table transformed, as one enthused: "Awww I love seeing your Easter table Ruth, it's beautiful as always," and a second commented: "Absolutely gorgeous, beautiful display. I do love an Easter Tree."

© Instagram Ruth's Easter decorations were aodrable

Ruth is known for getting into the spirit of every holiday and her Christmas home was a sight to behold, even if the star admitted that she felt quite sad when she had to take down the decorations in January.

When it came to the presenter's Christmas table, it had been decorated with Santa Claus-themed salt and pepper shakers. The black table also carried baubles and reindeer-themed napkins holders, alongside a snow effect that had been sprayed all over it.

© Instagram Ruth decorated some beautiful wreaths

"And we're done! Christmas 2023 all packed away until next year," Ruth lamented in a video that showed the before-and-after as the house returned to its natural state. "Prefer putting it all out than clearing it away!"

When Ruth shared her Christmas home, she explained: "Christmas sideboard done at last! Went for a snowy, winter wonderland theme this year.

© Instagram The star had dozens of rabbits on display

"The inspiration came when I saw the little, frosted Christmas tree… Everything came from my local garden centre @squires_gc where the staff are SO helpful. Have a sparkling Christmas everyone!"

In the centre of her sideboard, the wife of Eamonn Holmes gave pride of place to a bushy fir tree, whilst around the edges, the TV star spruced up her display with snow-capped foliage and tea lights galore.