Ruth Langsford wows fans with DIY transformation at £3.5 million home she shares with Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford delighted fans with her creative side when she showed off the impressive dining room of the £3.5 million Surrey home she shares with her husband Eamonn Holmes.

The Loose Women star, who lives in the six bedroom, five bathroom and four reception room property in Weybridge, Surrey with the GB News presenter, took to Instagram to reveal her stunning Easter tablescape that transformed the dining area of their sprawling home.

"EASTER SUNDAY LUNCH TABLE!" Ruth revealed. "Started it last night and finished off this morning (although I forgot to put the clocks forward so I’m a bit behind!!) Happy Easter everyone, whatever you’re doing have a wonderful day."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off her epic Easter tablescape

Earlier this week, Ruth showed off her penchant for seasonal interior design when she showed off a previously unseen corner of her family home, decked out with Easter-themed décor.

"EASTER SIDEBOARD! Got it done at last!" Ruth revealed on Saturday, before showing off a sleek, surfboard-shaped chestnut sideboard dressed with a flurry of colourful easter motifs and spring-like pastel decorations.

© Instagram Ruth's Easter decorations were adorable

Above the sideboard, two unique surfboard-shaped mirrors were hung on the wall, showing off a reflection and Ruth and Eamonn sleek, minimalist kitchen visible in the background.

Atop the table, Ruth had set a glorious Easter scene with two white trees decorated with several pastel eggs, faux grass, a large nest of eggs and several toy rabbits.

"I’ve been collecting all these things for years but must confess I added a few new pieces after a visit to @squires_gc Hersham just this afternoon!" Ruth revealed, sparking a major reaction from fans who flocked to the comments of her Instagram post.

© Instagram The star had dozens of rabbits on display

"Absolutely gorgeous, beautiful display. I do love an Easter Tree," wrote one fan. "Aww beautiful Ruth. I bet if Eamonn came home with a few Easter knick knacks you would call them 'tat'," joked a second fan.

© Instagram Ruth's Easter sideboard brought a flurry of colour to her chic home

"I so look forward to your seasonal sideboard displays! They inspire me to up my game Ruth, they always look so lovely," a third fan sweetly wrote.It's not the first time Ruth has opened the door to the pristine home.

The mother-of-one has taken to sharing her favourite recipes with her social media followers - and often films from inside her modern cream kitchen.

© Instagram Ruth often films inside her immaculate kitchen

The light and airy space is fitted with cream countertops and chic spotlights, while a large silver fridge and spacious island provides the perfect set up for Ruth's hosting duties.