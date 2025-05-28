Ruth Langsford digs her heels into £3.6m home amid 'complicated' divorce from Eamonn Holmes

It's now been a year since Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes sent shockwaves through UK showbiz circles when they announced their decision to separate.

At the time, a spokesperson told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The divorce is still rumbling on, and it's their family home that could make things "quite complicated" according to Emma Spruce, Barrister at 4PB, who has exclusively spoken to HELLO! about the situation.

Ruth pictured at the house in question

Where are divorce proceedings at the moment? Emma speculates that "the next step for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to proceed with their divorce is likely to be financial disclosure". She explains: "Both parties will need to share full details of their assets – either through their lawyers, or as part of a court process if they can't reach an agreement privately. Financial disclosure will form the basis for either negotiating a settlement or letting the court decide."

© Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford pictured together before their divorce

Ruth has stayed put

At present, Ruth remains living at the family home, a £3.6 million Essex mansion, and Emma points out that this could cause issues. "If either spouse wishes to stay in the home, it can get quite complicated," she says. "While the divorce is ongoing, forcing a sale is very difficult because the home will need to be factored into the financial separation without prejudicing either party’s arguments."

Ruth and Eamonn pictured at the property

Emma then points out: "Ultimately, if one party wants to remain in the home, there would need to be enough financial resources available to rehouse the other. In higher-asset cases like these, avoiding a sale of the marital home is more achievable."

So, will Eamonn and Ruth go to court to sort this out? Emma thinks possibly not. "The parties may be able to resolve matters privately through their lawyers or through mediation, arbitration or other out-of-court processes. These options are becoming very popular as they’re more discreet, less adversarial and often (ultimately) less expensive."

Where does Eamonn Holmes live now?

© Instagram Eamonn is now living on his own

Since splitting from Ruth and moving out of their lavish family pad, Eamonn has reportedly found a penthouse flat to reside in. The Express reports that it is situated in Kingston, London. The GB News presenter works in London so being in the city makes sense for his on-air commitments.

Eamonn now has a new partner, Katie Alexander, but it's unknown if she has decided to move in with the Irish star.

Katie was forced to quash engagement rumours recently after a flurry of excitement surrounded the new couple. "Before anyone jumps to the #ringgate bandwagon, the camera is reversed so... RightHandRingFinger!" she wrote on her social media post.

Ruth and Eamonn they share a son Jack, 22, while Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.