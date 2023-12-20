Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' home is a winter wonderland dream in rare video

Ruth Langsford has shared a rare sneak peek of her lavish Surrey home mid-festive transformation - and we're obsessed.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former This Morning host uploaded a clip of her dining room table strewn with an assortment of festive decorations and trinkets.

© Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images Ruth and Eamonn tied the knot in 2010

From sprigs of eucalyptus to frost laden branches and resplendent silver baubles, Ruth, 63, really pulled out all the stops as she lined up her festive decorations.

She brought her vision to life in the second half of her video which showed Ruth's sideboard totally transformed into a mini winter wonderland. In the centre, she gave pride of place to a bushy fir tree, whilst around the edges, the TV star spruced up her display with snow-capped foliage and tea lights galore. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares sneak peek of lavish Christmas decorations

Sharing her vision, Ruth noted in her caption: "Christmas sideboard done at last! Went for a snowy, winter wonderland theme this year.

"The inspiration came when I saw the little, frosted Christmas tree… Everything came from my local garden centre @squires_gc where the staff are SO helpful. Have a sparkling Christmas everyone!"

Fans and followers went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Thank you so much for sharing Ruth, your displays are always amazing!" while a second chimed in: "Beautiful Ruth".

© Shutterstock Ruth is a regular on the Loose Women panel

A third quipped: "It looks beautiful Ruth, can you come and do mine" and a fourth sweetly added: "Looks beautiful Ruth, wishing you and your family a very Happy Christmas".

Ruth shares her beautiful Surrey home with her husband Eamonn Holmes, 64.

© Getty Images Eamonn and Ruth used to present This Morning

The presenting duo live in their gorgeous mansion along with their son Jack. Inside, the house boasts a total of six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms, while there's also a home cinema and Eamonn's very own Manchester-United theme man cave.

In an interview with Great British Life in 2020, Eamonn opened up about why he wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"We discovered Weybridge and fell in love with it," he explained. "We moved in some years ago and would not want to live anywhere else on this planet.

"We have been here for a number of years and I cannot see us ever wanting to move. It is not just Weybridge but the whole of Surrey which has some of the most breathtaking scenery you will find anywhere in Britain. We like going to Box Hill where the view is magnificent and really does take your breath away."

Aside from Jack, Eamonn is also a doting father to his son Declan, 34, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gabriella. The former couple also share Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30.