6 celebrities homes taking over the UK's 'Hollywood on Sea'

With the Cotswolds becoming the British Bel-Air, there's a new UK hotspot in town – and it's being coined 'Hollywood on Sea'. A-listers are flocking to the picturesque coastline of Mawgan Porth in Cornwall and this pretty town is now home to the likes of Cate Blanchett and Jamie Dornan. Discover the incredible properties in this new 'It' destination…
Cate Blanchett
Actress Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton acquired a £1.6 million cottage in 2020, but in the same year, the couple had it demolished to make way for a modern three-storey, four-bedroom property with eco credentials. The renovation works have caused controversy in the area with neighbours reportedly complaining about the plans and the noise.
Chris Martin
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was born in Exeter, so he has strong West Country links, and despite now living in Malibu with his fiancée Dakota Johnson, he is reported to have a Cornish property too.
Their main residence is in the exclusive Malibu area of Point Dume, and their 33-room mansion is oh-so impressive. There are no details about Chris' Mawgan Porth property, but residents have seen him locally and there were even rumours his ex Gwyneth Paltrow could be looking to snap up a place in the area too.
Jamie Dornan
Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner purchased a Portugal home in 2023, MailOnline has revealed, but do they also have a base in Cornwall? The Tourist actor was spotted in a local petrol station, which set tongues wagging about the star having a place nearby but nothing has ever been confirmed.
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa has reportedly joined the trend of having a Cornish retreat. A local resident told The Sun, "Jason filmed for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom two hours from here, at Saunton Sands in Devon, and loved the pace of life." It was rumoured he found a place in the cliffs to call his own, but there have been no further details revealed and his divorce news could derail his plans.
Stanley Tucci
In 2021, Stanley Tucci told The Sunday Telegraph that Cornwall is where they spend their summers, quoting that he would sometimes go to Mawgan Porth. "We rent a house and just go to the beach and cook a lot." Speaking to The Times in 2024, he clarified: "We don't own a holiday home, but we love Mawgan Porth."
Kate Winslet
Titanic star Kate Winslet used to own a property in the area, but she's one of the few celebrities who has vacated the location recently rather than joined! But she still has a favourite foodie spot down there, and it's a French bistro called 2 Fore Street, as she told Grazia.