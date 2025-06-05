Morten Harket's waterfront house in Norway with girlfriend where he's privately battling Parkinson's

A-ha singer Morten Harket revealed on Wednesday that he was now living with Parkinson's disease, with the treatment he was undergoing impacting his voice.

The band's biographer, Jan Omdahl, shared the news on the band's official website. "You know him as A-ha's iconic frontman, a divinely gifted singer, reluctant pop star, solo artist, songwriter, eccentric thinker, father of five and a grandfather too, but in recent years Morten Harket has also been a man battling his own body," it read.

"This isn't the sort of news anyone wants to deliver to the world, but here it is: Morten has Parkinson's disease."

© Getty Images The singer rose to fame with A-ha

In response, Morten said: "With time, I've taken to heart my 94-year-old father's attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: 'I use whatever works'."

"Part of me wanted to reveal it. Like I said, acknowledging the diagnosis wasn't a problem for me; it's my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me. I'm trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline. It's a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects."

© Getty Images The singer has been keeping out of the public eye

He provided an insight into his treatment, which includes deep brain stimulation, which means electrodes were implanted into the left side of his brain. While he is still able to drive his car, he revealed that he now doesn't always "feel like singing".

Home

While some of his treatment takes place in the United States, Morten will spend most of his time recuperating in private inside his lavish waterfront home where he lives with girlfriend, Inez Andersson.

The stunning property is located in Lillesand, towards the south of the country and it runs alongside the Skagerak coast. The home boasts a skipper house, outbuilding and boathouse, as well as its own private stretch of the coast.

© Instagram Morton shared an intimate glimpse inside his private cove

Morten showed off his ease of access to the waves back in 2022, when he relaxed on the rocks with his feet submerged in the waters. "Soaking it up… Days off on the oceanfront of the southern archipelago back home," he said, while gazing out to the horizon from his own little cove.

The star also previously showed off his colourful living room. The singer had armchairs in brown and yellow with the walls being painted in a shade of green. A green teacup was in front of him, with the star using a small chopping board as a coaster, which rested on a cream seat.

© Instagram Morton's living room was a pop of colour

Behind him, a large wooden unit and an air fan could be seen.

He said: "Who knows what I’ve got on the iPad here… but I am actually just working lyrics."