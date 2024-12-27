Joanna Gaines showcases her incredible festive decorations inside her lavish Texas farmhouse

Joanna Gaines brought her signature charm to Christmas this year, and it was nothing short of magical!

The HGTV star treated fans to a glimpse of her Texas farmhouse decked out for the holiday season, sharing a stunning Instagram reel.

"Twas the night before Christmas," Joanna captioned the enchanting video, which was set to the soothing voice of Louis Armstrong reciting Clement Clarke Moore’s iconic poem.

Joanna Gaines showcases incredible festive decor

The reading, featured on Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule, provided the perfect backdrop to Joanna’s cozy holiday aesthetic.

The video opens with a panoramic view of the farmhouse exterior, beautifully adorned with warm white string lights tracing the roofline.

© Instagram Joanna's incredible festive decorations

The pathway leading to the entrance was lined with Christmas trees and a welcoming wreath, setting a serene holiday tone.

Inside, the Gaines family home is a winter wonderland brought to life. Joanna showcased her signature style with touches of rustic elegance.

© Instagram Joanna's lavish Texan farmhouse is all decked out!

A checkerboard featuring two deer sat prominently, while lush greenery trailed along the staircase banister. Stockings were carefully hung on a brick fireplace, framed by bundles of fresh greenery and a charming garland of dried orange slices, a hallmark of Joanna’s DIY creativity.

Joanna’s Christmas tree stood as the pièce de résistance, covered in elegant mushroom ornaments, while wreaths adorned several doors, adding subtle festive touches throughout the home. One standout detail was her DIY red-and-green gingham wall divider, a thoughtful and whimsical addition to her holiday decor.

© Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines' living room decorated for Christmas

Of course, no Gaines celebration is complete without a nod to their love of food. Joanna’s reel gave a behind-the-scenes look at her holiday treats, with a countertop dusted in flour, dough rising in a bowl, and a cake stand brimming with delicate macarons. Every detail exuded warmth and the feeling of a home filled with holiday cheer.

In a recent interview with People, Joanna reflected on how her family’s Christmas traditions have evolved as her children grow older. She and her husband Chip share five children: Drake, 19, Ella, 18, Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and little Crew, 6. With her oldest off to college, Christmas has taken on a slower, more relaxed pace.

"As they’re getting older, Christmas Day looks slower than it used to," Joanna shared. "We stay in our pajamas all day long, and someone usually pulls out a puzzle or board game that we all gather around."

© Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines shows how she decorated Waco castle for Christmas

Joanna added that the holiday season has become more spontaneous, with moments of joy unfolding naturally. "We make hot cocoa and drive around town to look at lights with Christmas music playing in the background," she said. It’s these simple, unstructured moments that make the season special for the Gaines family.

Despite the changes, one thing remains constant in their household: food at the heart of their holiday. "The kids know that Christmas morning means mama’s cinnamon rolls and hash brown casserole," Joanna added.