Simon Reeve lives in 'middle of nowhere' following marriage contract

Simon Reeve is no stranger to travelling the world for work, but he maintains that nothing screams home to him more than the Devon countryside.

The Greece with Simon Reeve star, 52, previously lived in London, but he purchased a 125-year-old converted barn "in the middle of nowhere" in 2013 with his wife Anya and their son Jake.

The TV star joked it was compulsory that they swapped the city for a slower pace of life, telling Great British Life: "My missus moved us down there, it was part of our marriage contract.

"We are both Londoners, and we’re doing the middle-aged, middle-class thing of moving to the countryside."

© Instagram Simon Reeve lives in Devon with his wife and son Jake

Despite insisting he was not the one driving the relocation, Simon said he does not regret the decision.

"When I’m not on my travels, which accounts for anything between a third and half of the year, I’m back here, and honestly, I just love the place!" he added, before gushing about leaving behind the "dangerous" aspects of his job when he's at home.

© Jonathan Young The Wilderness with Simon Reeve star travels a lot for work

"I love being at home and doing really mundane things, because the adrenaline kick from trekking into occupied Burma or dodging military personnel in South America has to be tempered," he told GBL.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock The TV star was pictured inside a bright yellow living room

Simon later reiterated to the MailOnline that he treats his Devon abode as his "blissful refuge." He was pictured inside a bright yellow room with rustic interiors including beams on the ceiling, a log-burner, bookshelves lining the walls and red patterned sofas.

Simon's London home

Simon has not permanently left behind London, with the Wilderness with Simon Reeve star opening up about his second home in the leafy borough of Hampstead.

© Marcin Nowak/LNP/Shutterstock Simon and his wife also have a flat in Hampstead

Speaking of his flat, he said: "It’s a fairly perfect, I’ve-won-the-lottery-sort-of-situation – next to the Tube and with a garden."

He hasn't ruled out expanding his property portfolio. Aside from his two family homes, Simon said he had his eye on another building near his London home.

When asked if he could buy any building, which one would he choose, he replied: "Bell Moor, a big block of flats overlooking Hampstead Heath. I’d paint it orange and yellow because I love warm colours."