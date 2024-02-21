George and Amal Clooney enjoy stroll through village near new hideaway home in France

In the idyllic streets of Brignoles, a village nestled in the heart of Cote d’Azur, George and Amal Clooney were recently seen enjoying a leisurely stroll, exuding contentment in their new French abode.

The pair, whose fortune is an impressive $570 million, have been savoring life in their grand 18th-century mansion, part of a sprawling 425-acre Provence wine estate they acquired for a reported $8.3 million in August 2021.

Their recent sighting in the village saw them arm-in-arm, dressed in the casual chic that has become their trademark: jeans paired with stylish jackets, epitomizing the effortless elegance that the couple is known for.

© MEGA George and Amal take a leisurely stroll in local village

George, a charismatic presence, was later observed attentively filling up his classic Mercedes convertible at a local gas station, a mundane act that underscores the couple's seamless integration into the rhythms of provincial life.

Domaine Le Canadel, their majestic estate, is not just any property; it boasts a pool, tennis court, boules pitch, expansive gardens, an ornamental lake, an olive grove, and a flourishing 25-acre vineyard.

© MEGA George stops for gas

It's more than a residence; it's a sanctuary that encapsulates the beauty and rich heritage of Provence.

This new retreat lies a mere 25-minute drive from Chateau Miraval, the estate formerly co-owned by George's close friend and peer Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, whose recent divestment of her share to a Russian tycoon has sparked a legal scuffle over ownership.

George and Amal, whose nuptials in Venice six years prior captured the hearts of the world, have since expanded their residence portfolio to include a haven on Lake Como.

© MEGA George and Amal enjoy France

Alongside their six-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, they've been residing in the tranquil serenity of Domaine Le Canadel, celebrating life's milestones, such as Amal's recent birthday, for which George surprised her with the gift of a Saint Bernard puppy, and organizing a romantic sojourn in the enchanting village of Cotignac.

Cotignac, with its troglodyte dwellings and historic fountains, provided the perfect backdrop for the couple's escape.

Their day included a cultural interlude at an art exhibition and a gastronomic delight at the Picotte restaurant, renowned for its culinary prowess in local cuisine, prepared with fresh, regional produce.

© Getty Images George and Amal

Rumors had swirled about George possibly parting with his famed Villa Oleandra on Lake Como, a notion he has firmly quashed, affirming his attachment to the estate that has hosted a constellation of stars, from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Jennifer Aniston and Matt Damon.

The estate, a frequent setting for star-studded gatherings and even film shoots such as Ocean's 12, offers an array of luxurious amenities, including 25 rooms, tennis courts, a gym, a garage filled with vintage motorcycles, a cinema room, a pool, a basketball court, and not one but two docks on Lake Como. "

Not true," George stated unequivocally regarding the sale reports, signaling his deep-seated affinity for the place that has become an integral part of his family's life.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.