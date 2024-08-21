Michael Schumacher's ghostly hometown that's set to be abandoned

Kerpen-Manheim, the town where F1 legend Michael Schumacher grew up, now sits almost totally abandoned and is soon set to be wiped off the map.

The town, which is situated around 20 km from Cologne, is reportedly home to just 12 residents. All remaining inhabitants will soon be moved as all remaining buildings - which have been largely abandoned - are set to be flattened to make way for construction of the Hambach surface mine.

Michael's parents, Rolf and Elisabeth Schumacher, both ran the local kart track and operated the track's canteen where the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion first developed a love for the sport. © Shutterstock Kerpen-Manheim lies now mostly demolished

Kerpen-Manheim is also the town where he married his wife Corinna in 1995, in a small church that still stands today - but is abandoned. © Shutterstock The church where Michael and Corinna Schumacher tied the knot still stands in Kerpen-Manheim

Speaking of their magical day, Corinna spoke of their nuptials in a rare interview shortly after Michael's retirement in 2012. © Shutterstock The church remains boarded up "We all ended up in the pool every time, that was Michael’s thing. Even at our wedding people were thrown into the pool!" she said. "He couldn’t sing well, it was one of the things he didn’t do so well. But he always sang ‘My Way’ because he knew the lyrics."

Amidst the destruction of Kerpen-Manheim, only a few key places will remain intact, including Schumacher's childhood home and the legendary go-kart track where he honed his skills. © Shutterstock The town has been largely demolished, with plans to build the Hambach surface mine set for 2029

