Michael Schumacher's ghostly hometown that's set to be abandoned

Kerpen-Manheim, the town where F1 legend Michael Schumacher grew up, now sits almost totally abandoned and is soon set to be wiped off the map.
The town, which is situated around 20 km from Cologne, is reportedly home to just 12 residents. All remaining inhabitants will soon be moved as all remaining buildings - which have been largely abandoned - are set to be flattened to make way for construction of the Hambach surface mine.
The soon-to-be ghost town holds precious memories for the Schumacher family, who helped build their son's legacy there in the earliest stages of his decorated motorsport career.
Michael's parents, Rolf and Elisabeth Schumacher, both ran the local kart track and operated the track's canteen where the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion first developed a love for the sport.
Kerpen-Manheim is also the town where he married his wife Corinna in 1995, in a small church that still stands today - but is abandoned.
Speaking of their magical day, Corinna spoke of their nuptials in a rare interview shortly after Michael's retirement in 2012.
"We all ended up in the pool every time, that was Michael’s thing. Even at our wedding people were thrown into the pool!" she said.
"He couldn’t sing well, it was one of the things he didn’t do so well. But he always sang ‘My Way’ because he knew the lyrics."
Amidst the destruction of Kerpen-Manheim, only a few key places will remain intact, including Schumacher's childhood home and the legendary go-kart track where he honed his skills.
Michael Schumacher's extremely private home life amid ski accident
The Ferrari champion's health status after he suffered from a devastating brain injury whilst skiing in 2013 has been closely guarded by his family.
It is said the former F1 driver now lives in Switzerland on the private 'Villa La Reserve' family estate where Schumacher has spent the past decade recovering. The sprawling property, which is said to be worth £50 million, is located on the edge of Lake Geneva in the town of Gland near Nyon.
It is believed a special medical facility has been built for his ongoing rehabilitation and treatment. It’s been reported he is being looked after by a medical team of 15, with his care costing £115,000 per week. On the fourth anniversary of the accident, it was reported his home care bills had passed £20m.