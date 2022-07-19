Brad Pitt wears suede skirt for German premiere of Bullet Train The father-of-six was joined by Joey King

Brad Pitt wowed fans on Monday when he walked the red carpet in a skirt.

The 58-year old rocked the trend in Germany as he joined Joey King and Zazie Beetz for the red carpet of Bullet Train. Showing off his legs in the brown suede skirt that featured a high-low hemline, he paired the look with a salmon shirt and matching jacket, and wore black combat boots.

The actor's fashion choices see him join the likes of Harry Styles, Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet and Jaden Smith who have been bravely stepping out in skirts and dresses this year.

His appearance comes after he recently shared that he struggles to recognize faces and believes he has a rare disorder that causes this which is called prosopagnosia.

The disorder is usually present at birth and can affect those suffering from it for most of their lives.

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband opened up about this in a recent interview with GQ, and said that he has a hard time recognizing people and worries that as a result, he can come across as "aloof, inaccessible and self-absorbed".

Brad wowed fans with the look

He also opened up about the health changes he made after his divorce from Angelina in 2016.

Since the split, he has quit drinking, having been sober for about six years now.

He talked about attending Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half, and praised his "private" group for making it feel "safe".

Brad's fashion choices won praise

"I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe," he revealed. "Because I'd seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

He even spoke of quitting smoking during the pandemic as he chewed on a nicotine mint, confessing that the process had been hard since he wasn't able to gradually lower the count.