George and Amal Clooney's 'vulnerable' 4-acre garden with tennis courts

George and Amal Clooney have owned their vast home on Sonning Eye since 2014.

The couple, who wed the same year in a beautiful ceremony in Venice, bought the property on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border for a reported £12 million, and since then they've put their own stamp on the house by investing in some renovations to make it their dream home.

But it's not all been smooth sailing as the unpredictable Great British weather has meant that their sprawling garden has been badly affected by flooding in the past.

The Clooneys' garden 'at risk' from 'extreme' weather

Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, offers her take on the difficulties George and Amal have faced in the past. "George and Amal's beloved Berkshire mansion has suffered from floods multiple times, being affected by storm Dennis in 2020 and storm Henk in 2024, to name just two of the many occasions."

© w8media George and Amal Clooney's home in Sonning is susceptible to floods

The homes expert added that while the type of property they own has its benefits, they're opening themselves up to potential trouble.

"Their property is at risk more than most due to its close proximity to the river. The riverside location makes the setting extremely picturesque, but does leave the building vulnerable during extreme weather and high waters."

© Getty Images George and Amal Clooney married in Venice in 2014

Not only are the beautiful surroundings so attractive, but the nature of the property, located in a hamlet called Sonning Eye on the River Thames, means that they are completely secluded and afforded plenty of privacy.

In photos published last year, the Clooneys' garden was almost entirely submerged in water. Fortunately, it was reported that the Grade-II listed house hadn't been directly affected.

© picture alliance, Getty The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning, UK

Photos also show that their garden is vast in size. Not only does it lead onto the banks of the Thames, but there is plenty of greenery thanks to the lush and expertly manicured lawn.

Elsewhere in the garden, the couple are fortunate to own a full-size swimming pool and pool house that they use to host parties.

They also have tennis courts on site, should the couple wish to practice their serve, particularly during Wimbledon season.

© Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney are parents to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella

The Clooneys' impressive £12m mansion they left behind

Impressive specifications of their home, called Aberdash House, include its own private boathouse, gym, spa, 12-seat home cinema and multiple bedrooms for guests.

However, despite their home, which is a short distance from the pretty Henley-on-Thames, being impressive in stature, the Clooneys in fact spend most of their time at their enormous chateau in the south of France that they bought in 2021 for £8 million.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on June 26, 2025 in London, England

The house, located close to Brignoles in Provence, is called Domaine Le Canadel and is an enchanting building sitting on 425 acres of land used as a wine estate.

The 18th-century mansion comes with a pool, tennis court, boules pitch, vast gardens, an ornamental lake, olive grove and a 25-acre vineyard.