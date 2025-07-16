Princess Diana's gravesite 'break-ins' despite drastic anti-intruder measures

The late Princess Diana has been laid to rest at her childhood home of Althorp, a property that her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, now presides over.

In an unearthed radio clip from 2017, the royal's brother has revealed that her gravesite has been targeted by morbid criminals.

In 2017, the Earl spoke on Radio 4's Today programme, and confessed: "We have had four attempted break-ins towards her body in the last 20 years. I am very glad that we have seen all of them off.

"There are some odd people out there. Keeping her right here [at Althorp] is the safest place."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Earl Spencer previously revealed Diana's grave has been targetted

The original plan wasn't to bury Diana at Althorp though. The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

© David Goddard The Round Oval lake is located in the Althorp Estate and the island in the middle is where Diana is buried

Security measures

Before this was carried out, there were drastic security measures taken and Prince Harry revealed all in his memoir Spare. He revealed that the Oval Lake once had a bridge to reach the island where the late Diana is now, but safety concerns saw it taken down.

He wrote: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

© Getty Prince Harry wrote about Diana's grave in Spare

This means the poignant island is only accessible via boat, and in the same book, Harry explains that he and his brother Prince William rowed over on the 20th anniversary of their mother's death.

Meghan visiting Diana's grave

Recounting his first ever visit to the island with Meghan Markle by his side, Harry confessed it wasn't exactly plain sailing – in fact, they got stuck. "The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip. Uncle Charles came down to the water’s edge, gave us a little shove," the Duke of Sussex explained.

He also noted that they both took some time to pray on the island, and he revealed that he mentally asked his mother for guidance and to see things clearly.

© Photo: Netflix Harry took Meghan to visit his mother's final resting place

Althorp is currently open to visitors and although they are not able to visit the private island, there is a memorial space on the grounds where Charles has dedicated a temple to his late sister. Members of the public like to come and leave flowers and cards in this special spot.

As well as the removal of the bridge, Charles has staff patrolling the area to keep it protected. This was revealed in a TripAdvisor review of the estate, where someone wrote about Diana's grave: "All guests were really respectful. It was comforting to see that she was in a place where she could finally find peace and no one could reach her (staff patrol the lake area)."