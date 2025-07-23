Harper Beckham leaves fans with questions over Cotswolds bedroom video

It seems Harper Beckham is following in her mother, Victoria's footsteps with her latest beauty tutorial!

The 14-year-old filmed an adorable video from her bedroom while she was trying out the brand-new liquid blush, proving that she has talent when it comes to applying beauty products and filming content for social media.

Harper received support from Victoria and David, both of whom shared her cute video to their own social media pages, with dad David posting the video on his Stories, and Victoria posting the clip via the Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account.

The caption read: "Before it was in your makeup bag, it was in hers. #HarperSeven our #VBBMuse wears Colour Wash in 'Flushed' — a lab sample, of course."

However, fans took to the comments section to ask some about who the mysterious person in the background of the video was, who was visible in two blink-and-miss-it moments. Watch the video above to see!

© @victoriabeckham Harper recently celebrated her 14th birthday

Fans were baffled by the unidentified person. One wrote: "Who's in the background?" as another asked: "Who is the person hiding behind her?"

A third joked: "I just keep seeing the young little boy come and go behind her! Freaks me out!! But the product is beautiful!"

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham films beauty tutorials too

There's no way of determining who featured in the video, but it could easily be a friend or perhaps one of her big brothers trying to not to disturb her filming!

Other marvelled at how professional Harper is: "Thank you for showing how teens can wear so little makeup and look natural. I love it. I can’t wait to wear it too! Oh, and I am 66 years old."

Another said: "Thanks for reminding me how old I am! Joking aside, you are a pure joy to watch."