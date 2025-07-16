Harper Beckham just had a secret Nicola Peltz makeover we bet you missed

Romeo Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a series of photos of his wider family on a joyous night out.
In one of the pictures, his younger sister, Harper, can be seen cuddling up to her sibling. In the picture, the 14-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, looked lovely in a pair of lowly slung jeans and a black top with a cardigan.
Romeo opted for an oversized red tee with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath, as well as a black beanie hat. They were also joined by Cruz and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
Fans rushed to the comments to share their joy at seeing Harper and Romeo together, with one writing, "Aww this is so sweet," while another added, "You and Harper are the best duo."
This style of dress is something Harper's sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, often sports. She is the queen of casual glam, and jeans have always been her jam. Perhaps she's taking tips from her eldest brother, Brooklyn's wife?
After all, it wouldn't be the first time.
Back in 2024, Harper attended the launch of Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a corset top by her mother Victoria's eponymous label. The teenager paired the top with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers.
A few months before, US-born Nicola wore the same all-black ensemble at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, where she was joined by husband Brooklyn and Victoria.
The budding actress also has the same top, but in white, too.
Harper's style
Former Spice Girl Victoria rarely comments on her daughter's look, but she did discuss in an interview with The Telegraph her daughter's penchant for her label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events or gracing the front row of a Parisian fashion show.
Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."
VB isn't in a rush to push her youngest offspring into the limelight, though. Discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria said: "There are boundaries. For instance, Harper’s Instagram account is private."