Harper Beckham just had a secret Nicola Peltz makeover we bet you missed
Harper Beckham and Eva Longoria© @victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham's daughter looked amazing in her latest outfit

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Romeo Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a series of photos of his wider family on a joyous night out.

In one of the pictures, his younger sister, Harper, can be seen cuddling up to her sibling. In the picture, the 14-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, looked lovely in a pair of lowly slung jeans and a black top with a cardigan.

Romeo opted for an oversized red tee with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath, as well as a black beanie hat. They were also joined by Cruz and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

romeo beckham harper beckham hugging© Instagram
Romeo shared the sweet snap of his sister Harper

Fans rushed to the comments to share their joy at seeing Harper and Romeo together, with one writing, "Aww this is so sweet," while another added, "You and Harper are the best duo."

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz hugging in swimwear© Instagram
Harper and Nicola Peltz have always shared a close bond

This style of dress is something Harper's sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, often sports. She is the queen of casual glam, and jeans have always been her jam. Perhaps she's taking tips from her eldest brother, Brooklyn's wife?

After all, it wouldn't be the first time.

Back in 2024, Harper attended the launch of Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a corset top by her mother Victoria's eponymous label. The teenager paired the top with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers.

Harper Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Victoria Beckham AW24 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Harper and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Victoria Beckham AW24 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024

A few months before, US-born Nicola wore the same all-black ensemble at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, where she was joined by husband Brooklyn and Victoria. 

harper beckham cloud 23 event © Victoria Beckham
Harper looked stylish in a pair of denim jeans and a corset top at brother Broooklyn's Cloud 23 event

The budding actress also has the same top, but in white, too.

VB with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz © Getty Images
Nicola has the same corset as Harper, also in white

 Harper's style

Former Spice Girl Victoria rarely comments on her daughter's look, but she did discuss in an interview with The Telegraph her daughter's penchant for her label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events or gracing the front row of a Parisian fashion show.

Harper Beckham is seen leaving Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâs on April 20, 2024 in London, England. © GC Images
Harper is rarely seen without her silk dresses

Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

Harper Beckham and her dad David Beckham© @davidbeckham
Victoria has said that Harper is a 'tomboy really'

VB isn't in a rush to push her youngest offspring into the limelight, though. Discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria said: "There are boundaries. For instance, Harper’s Instagram account is private."

