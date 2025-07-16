Harper Beckham just had a secret Nicola Peltz makeover we bet you missed

Romeo Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a series of photos of his wider family on a joyous night out.

In one of the pictures, his younger sister, Harper, can be seen cuddling up to her sibling. In the picture, the 14-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, looked lovely in a pair of lowly slung jeans and a black top with a cardigan.

Romeo opted for an oversized red tee with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath, as well as a black beanie hat. They were also joined by Cruz and his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

© Instagram Romeo shared the sweet snap of his sister Harper

Fans rushed to the comments to share their joy at seeing Harper and Romeo together, with one writing, "Aww this is so sweet," while another added, "You and Harper are the best duo."

© Instagram Harper and Nicola Peltz have always shared a close bond

This style of dress is something Harper's sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, often sports. She is the queen of casual glam, and jeans have always been her jam. Perhaps she's taking tips from her eldest brother, Brooklyn's wife?

After all, it wouldn't be the first time.

Back in 2024, Harper attended the launch of Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce range, wearing a corset top by her mother Victoria's eponymous label. The teenager paired the top with low-slung denim jeans and white trainers.

© Getty Harper and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the Victoria Beckham AW24 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024

A few months before, US-born Nicola wore the same all-black ensemble at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, where she was joined by husband Brooklyn and Victoria.

© Victoria Beckham Harper looked stylish in a pair of denim jeans and a corset top at brother Broooklyn's Cloud 23 event

The budding actress also has the same top, but in white, too.

© Getty Images Nicola has the same corset as Harper, also in white

Harper's style

Former Spice Girl Victoria rarely comments on her daughter's look, but she did discuss in an interview with The Telegraph her daughter's penchant for her label's silk dresses when attending star-studded events or gracing the front row of a Parisian fashion show.

© GC Images Harper is rarely seen without her silk dresses

Victoria said: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© @davidbeckham Victoria has said that Harper is a 'tomboy really'

VB isn't in a rush to push her youngest offspring into the limelight, though. Discussing her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria said: "There are boundaries. For instance, Harper’s Instagram account is private."