The late Queen's first Christmas as monarch captured on camera at Sandringham See an unearthed photo of the late monarch

This year marks the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, which means the first year for King Charles III to do the annual Christmas Day speech from Sandringham House. On Tuesday, the Royal Collection Trust shared an unearthed photo of the late Queen which was captured during her first ever speech in 1952.

The image shows the then-monarch sitting at a desk in front of a microphone, holding a page to read from. The Queen's porcelain skin was showcased beautifully in the black and white photo where she wore her curled hair pinned back, and sported a smart blazer and brooch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive the most emotional moments of the Queen's funeral

The RCT has revealed that this is the "same chair and desk that the Queen's grandfather King George V used when he made the very first Christmas broadcast in 1932".

This year's Christmas Day broadcast will be the country's first speech delivered by a King in some 70 years and also the first ever one televised by a King as they used to be delivered over the radio. It is likely Charles will pay tribute to his "beloved mama" in the address to the nation.

Her Majesty looked glowing in the unearthed photo

In November it was announced that Charles will spend a period of time over the festive season at Sandringham House, just as his late mother once did.

Historically many of the royals go to Sandringham to spend family time together away from royal duties and the glare of the media. It has not yet been confirmed who, if anyone, will join Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Norfolk this Christmas.

King Charles will deliver the speech on Christmas Day this year

His Majesty enjoys retreating to the countryside and on Sunday he was spotted attending church on the grounds of Sandringham. Accompanied by a friend, His Majesty beamed as he warmly greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams before the 11am service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

This is the same church where the monarch will attend the Christmas Day service with his wife Camilla.

NEW ADDITION: King Charles' tribute to Queen at Buckingham Palace is uncanny

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.