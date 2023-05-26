Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s incredible love story after his eye watering multimillion-dollar divorce

In the mesmerizing world of country music, love stories unfold like beautiful country ballads, rich with emotion, heartbreak, and ultimately, enduring love.

One such tale belongs to the celebrated couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, whose love story is as evocative as their music.

Their journey, filled with ups and downs, has culminated in an unshakeable bond that has cemented their place as one of country music's most adored pairs.

Reflecting on their relationship, Trisha confided in Us Weekly in 2018, “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last. I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself and no offense to anything else in my past, but I get it, I get it now and this is what I want. So we just earn it. Day by day.”

Their secret to making their relationship work? Synchronised schedules. “We plan our days if we’re gonna be apart so that we can get back together as soon as possible,” Trisha said, affirming her dedication to maintaining their close connection.

However, the strength of their bond extends beyond careful planning. Garth, a two-time Grammy Award winner, shares how he’s constantly discovering more about his wife, a learning journey that never ceases to enthrall him.

The hugely successful country star elaborated, “I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there.”

With a chuckle, Trisha responded, “I think what he’s saying is that he listens to me and I’m usually right.”

As they navigated their life together, their mutual admiration grew. Garth confessed to Parade magazine in 2016, “I just want to be wherever she’s at. I love breathing the same air she’s breathing.”

Trisha echoed the sentiment, saying, “I just think we’re meant to be. We have a friendship that’s a great base for all of it.”

Their love was particularly evident in 2019, when Garth won the Entertainer of the Year Award at the American Music Awards. After sharing a long kiss when his win was announced, Garth expressed his love for Trisha at the end of his speech.

Their story began in 1988 when they first met, but they were both involved in their own marriages. It was only later that Garth confessed to having thought: "I felt like I just met my wife" upon their first meeting.

Trisha was married to Christopher Latham from 1987 to 1991, and later to Bobby Reynolds from 1994 to 1999. Garth, on the other hand, was wedded to Sandy Mahl from 1986 to 2001. Their divorce ended up being one of the most expensive in history but given that Garth's net worth is around 400million, it was a mere dent in his pocket.

While interning for MTM Records in 1985, Trisha began recording background vocals for artists, including Garth. He promised to help her sign her own recording contract if he made it big, a promise he fulfilled in 1991. Trisha's career blossomed from there, with her breakout hit "She's in Love With the Boy" dropping in March 1991.

Their paths converged in 2005 when Garth proposed to Trisha on stage, in front of 7,000 people. Recounting the moment, Trisha said, "I was very surprised that’s what happened that night." They tied the knot on December 10, 2005.

From then on, their journey has been filled with love, respect, and joint endeavors. They used the coronavirus pandemic quarantine to strengthen their bond. “We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything, ‘cause now you can’t leave, you can’t walk away,” the best-selling artist said.

Almost 15 years into their marriage, Trisha gushed about Garth's qualities as a husband. "At the end of the day, even when I’m mad at him, [Garth] listens. Even when I think he’s not listening to me, he is. And he’s kind. He’s very generous and he’s very thoughtful."

Their enchanting love story reached a nostalgic moment with the end of the U.S. Garth Brooks Stadium Tour in August 2022.

They spent the days before Trisha's 58th birthday in Ireland, performing a series of shows in Dublin, celebrating their love and music. And as Garth cohosted the ACM Awards for the first time in May 2023 alongside Dolly Parton, Trisha was right by his side, ever his biggest cheerleader.

