Freddie Flintoff's 6-bedroom family home with cinema he bought from famous footballer

Fans of Freddie Flintoff will be sitting down from the comfort of their living rooms tonight to see the return of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams on BBC One. But where does the star himself kick back and relax after a long day? That would be his sprawling home in Cheshire, which he shares with his wife Rachael and their kids Holly, 21, Corey, 19, Rocky, 17, and Preston, five. Their pad is mighty impressive, and they have made it their own – but it's not the first time those walls have played home to a famous sporting star.

The Top Gear star reportedly purchased his home from footballing legend Phil Neville in 2021. He is said to have splashed out a staggering £5.25 million on the property when Phil upped sticks to the US to coach David Beckham's team, Inter Miami. It is no surprise then that the home covers 10,000 square feet and boasts six bedrooms.

What is Freddie Flintoff's home like?

The luxury pad also features a cinema and a swimming pool, so you can hardly blame Freddie for snapping it up just weeks after the footballer put it on the market. When it comes to living in the public eye, you can never be too careful, so Freddie also has a steel-lined panic room at his home, which was installed by the previous A-list owner. Phil also had a state-of-the-art CCTV system, along with motion detectors and tannoy equipment fitted at the residence.

What's more, the property is set over four floors and offers six separate shower lounges. If that wasn't enough, the former cricketer and his family also have access to a games room, making it an ideal playground for his four kids, and an underground car park.

Tragic circumstances

In 2022, Freddie was forced to spend more time at home than he could have ever imagined after he was involved in a catastrophic accident while filming Top Gear, which left him with a mixture of hard and soft tissue injuries, broken and lost teeth, and elements of his upper jawbone were also fractured and displaced.

"I thought I was dead, because I was conscious but I couldn't see anything," he recalled. "I thought my face had come off. I was frightened to death." As a result, the sports star went on to undergo facial reconstructive surgery, which led him to lead a reclusive lifestyle. "Afterwards, obviously, there's the physical scars that I've got. But then the mental side of it," he told Jonathan Ross. "I didn't leave the house for probably six or eight months. The only times I was leaving the house was for medical appointments and surgeries."