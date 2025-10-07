Meghan Markle's fans leap to her defence over 'endearing' kitchen faux pas

The Duchess of Sussex is a dab hand in the kitchen, and we've seen her expertly put together dishes for her show, With Love, Meghan, time and time again. But her knowledge has come under scrutiny after members of the public have called her out for a kitchen faux pas. An image shared on her As Ever brand website showed her lifting a preserve jar out of a boiling pot of water, with a large pair of tongs, but it turns out they were upside down!

"Guys she's using the canning tongs upside down. The rubber part goes around the jars so they don’t slip," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user penned online, and the post garnered quite the reaction.

Many agreed with Emily, the creator of the post, to say that the coloured rubber should be used to clamp the jar firmly. "This is so funny. And yes Emily you are correct she has them upside down. The green does in fact go around the jars," wrote one.

Others leapt to her defence in the comments section of the post. "Yes. She is definitely using them incorrectly. Does it really matter?" added one, and: "She also stated it was her first time. It's endearing. She has a sweet show," penned another.

© Netflix Meghan Markle shared her love of cooking on With Love, Meghan

Meghan's preserve passion

As a soft launch, the Duchess reportedly sent 50 jars of fruit preserve to the likes of fashion designer Tracy Robbins and polo player Nacho Figueras' wife Delfina Blaquier. Since then, her range has gone from strength to strength. With those, among other products, selling out less than an hour after the site first went live. Meghan's daughter, Princess Lilibet, even helps her make her homemade preserves.

As well as fruit spreads, the brand sells rosé wine, herbal teas, cookie mix and the item that got everyone talking, edible flower sprinkles! The edible flower sprinkles which the Duchess sprinkled over glazed doughnuts on her Netflix show are priced at $15 (£11) per tin.

Meghan's As Ever range

For the filming of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess decided to rent a nearby property instead of allowing cameras into her own home. In an interview with People, Meghan opened up about her decision not to shoot at her private home she shares with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "I wanted to protect that safe haven," she explained. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments – putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

It's not the first time that Meghan and her husband Harry have utilised a second property for filming, as they also chose not to host their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, from their family home. Although they did share many looks inside their home, the main interviews were at an alternative location.