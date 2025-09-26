Meghan Markle shares glimpse inside scenic living room as she hints towards major news

Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Friday to share a gorgeous look inside her stunning Montecito home that she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In the short tour, fans were able to get a glimpse inside the space, which opens out into their spacious garden. The room included a large cream armchair, with matching footstool, that was covered with a yellow throw blanket and a separate blanket that carried the letter 'H'. In her caption, Meghan sweetly noted that the family's dog, Mia, was using the chair as a makeshift bed.

Elsewhere, the wooden-floored room featured a large grey pot, a wooden unit and a black side table that featured a planter with several flowers inside it. It appears that Meghan was using the planter to hint at an upcoming line of products for her As Ever lifestyle brand, as the pot carried the logo of her company. "Delphinium, Nigella, Veronica – meet As Ever," she wrote. "With garden roses and Queen Anne's lace. (And a very sleepy Mia). Looking good ladies."

Meghan had previously hinted that a planter would be included in her As Ever brand back in April as she confirmed her plans to expand into homeware. In a clip at the time, she was seen with various products around her, including the planter. Speaking to Inc at the time, she said: "I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I'm creating and putting out there. It's just an extension of me."

© Instagram Meghan hinted towards her brand's future

As Ever products

Meghan expanded her As Ever brand back in July when she launched a new line of rose wine. The As Ever Napa Valley Rosé 2023 launch was sold for £20 a bottle and it sold out within two hours. The launch also coincided with what would have been her husband's late mother, Princess Diana's 64th birthday. On the brand's website, it was described as having "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish".

"We're thrilled to announce our debut rosé is now available! Thoughtfully curated by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, this gorgeous rosé offers a roundness and depth of flavour, complemented by a gentle minerality. We hope this wine invites you to celebrate warm summer moments with the ones you love. Cheers, and enjoy!"

A separate wine release coincided with Meghan's own birthday. A newsletter sent out to subscribers in July read: "We hope you've been having a beautiful summer – enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new. On that note, many of you were able to try our debut 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, and we were over the moon to hear your feedback: '10 out of 10,' 'perfect,' 'elevated flavor,' 'stunning and delicious.' We also won blind taste tests as 'the best rosé' and were coined 'The IT drink for summer.' Wow, we thought. And thank you, we say.

What's going on with Charles and William? © Getty Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash has addressed recent rumours of a rift between King Charles and his heir, Prince William. Emily spoke to royal insiders to get to the truth of the matter, and you can find out what they said by clicking the button below and joining HELLO!'s biggest royal fans in the biggest royal community online. FIND OUT THE TRUTH HERE

"This affirmed all of the love, time and effort our team, and our founder, poured into curating this blend to evoke the sun drenched spirit of Napa Valley, and the breathtaking tenor of the California Coast. Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.

LISTEN: Prince Harry's meeting with the Duke of Kent revealed

© @meghan/Instagram Meghan has recently released new wine

"It marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavor. You'll want to clink glasses with friends as the sun sets, toasting to a summer of joy. Barefoot or in sandals, dressed up or dressed down, this rosé may become your favorite accessory for alfresco lunches and dinners at dusk. Cheers, The As ever Team."