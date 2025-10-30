Kim Kardashian's unbelievable $7 million move unveiled at her mega-mansion

Kim Kardashian rang in her 45th birthday surrounded by an abundance of extravagant presents. Her mom, Kris Jenner, gifted her with two Hermès bags: a rare red crocodile leather Birkin Shoulder Bag designed by Jean Paul Gaultier and a dark beige croc Kelly Cut clutch, both of which cost between $26,000 and $29,500 on the luxury resale market. But that's not all, Kim also treated herself to a lavish splurge. The SKIMS founder acquired the mansion that lies next door to her own Hidden Hills estate for an eye-watering $7 million.

The 5,000-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, panoramic city views, a spa, and an array of luxury amenities. The purchase was no doubt part of Kim's plan to expand her $60 million residence. Kim bought the abode back in 2014 with her ex-husband, Kanye West, for $20 million. The couple spent a reported additional $40 million on renovations courtesy of Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. Kim reportedly paid Kanye $23 million for their former marital home in 2021 – $20 million for the house itself and an additional $3 million for the contents.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Kim purchased the property next door to her Hidden Hills home

Back in March, the reality star revealed that her Hidden Hills enclave was undergoing major renovations. "I'm packing up my entire house. I'm fully remodeling and it's not easy to do this with four kids," Kim shared during an episode of The Kardashians. "I have one time in my life when I can do this." Kim went on to share that she would have to move out of her home for "a year and a half".

In a 2022 cover story for Vogue, Kim explained that she bathed her house in neutral tones, organic textiles, and minimalist furniture so that it provided a form of sanctuary amid her busy life. "Everything in the outside world is so chaotic," she said. "I wanted my home to be calming and minimal, and to feel like a safe place." Kim has previously described her haven as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The stripped-back décor boasts hues of white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in her open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room.

Kim's big spend comes after Kanye sold his Bighorn Mountain Ranch in Greybull, Wyoming, to its former owners for $14 million. The rapper previously called the 1906-built estate his "therapy ranch", which he acquired in 2019. The property spans 6,713-acres and is surrounded by national forest lands.