Princess Beatrice's husband reveals sleek private jet steeped in 'golden age' glamour

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, turned heads online when he shared a glimpse at the interiors of his latest venture. The 41-year-old Italian architect and interior designer revealed he was branching out into the world of luxury aviation and showed off his creation, which he deemed to be an ode to the "golden age of aviation". Posting a snapshot of the private jet’s cabin on his company Banda Volare’s Instagram page, he explained in a lengthy caption that he was "recalling the glamour of 1950s and 1960s airliners" with his latest designs.

The father of three announced he was expanding his company into designing interiors for private jets, with a look inside what appeared to be his first project, the G550 cabin.⁠ Edoardo’s company, Banda Property, earned its stripes for its luxury residential projects worldwide and appears to be looking for success in aviation under a new arm, Banda Volare.

Alongside an image of a beautifully curated cabin featuring creams and a light brown wooden interior, a caption explained: "Our journey into the world of bespoke interiors for jets and yachts begins here, with the first glimpse into the G550 cabin.⁠ The design takes inspiration from the golden age of aviation, recalling the glamour of 1950s and 1960s airliners while discreetly integrating contemporary technology, a reflection of that era’s artistry and elegance, reimagined for today’s journeys". ⁠

The words described the plush finishing in the lounge and outlined that it is defined by "leather seats in cream, detailed with contrast suede piping and perforated backs, set against the depth of dark walnut cabinetry beyond". The note went on to add that "the cabin is wrapped in linen, lending softness against the walnut grab rail, while every element, from drink holders and fold-out tables to task lighting and fittings, has been realised in a custom bronze finish".

Breaking the mould

A modern entrepreneur, Edoardo’s work isn’t the only aspect of the businessman’s life that has been praised for its innovation and forward-thinking. His marriage to the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, has been celebrated by close friends for its “modern” approach. "They’re the sweetest and they’re adorable," close friend and star of Hayu’s latest release The Real Housewives of London, Juliet Angus, exclusively told HELLO!.

"I see them at Glastonbury and at dinner parties, and I love their relationship and how cute and modern they are. I love that they’re a blended family – rules don’t have to be such big rules anymore," she continued. The couple defied expectations and married in a private ceremony in 2020. Since their nuptials, the 37-year-old royal and her spouse have welcomed two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose, and Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf.