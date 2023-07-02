Sarah Ferguson, 63, shocked us all when she revealed she had undergone treatment for breast cancer, after doctors discovered something sinister during a routine check-up. Her family have been rallying around her as she rests up at Royal Lodge, the home she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew, and it's her daughter Princess Eugenie being so selfless during her mother's hour of need.

Eugenie welcomed a new baby on 30 May, but that's not stopped her being pretty much "moved in" at Royal Lodge to help with her mum's recovery, a report by The Mail on Sunday explains.

WATCH: GMB's Susanna Reid makes health confession in reaction to Sarah Ferguson cancer diagnosis

The lodge is, of course, where Eugenie grew up alongside her sister Beatrice so we're sure there's a bedroom already made up for her.

Beatrice is said to be on the telephone regularly, checking in on her mother's recovery.

© Dave M. Benett Eugenie has been by her mother's side

The Duchess of York has a very close relationship with her two daughters, as well as her grandchildren and she often speaks fondly of them.

In Sarah's podcast, which she co-hosts with her friend, entrepreneur Sarah Jane Thomson, the royal spoke out about looking after Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, whilst the Princess attended the recent Jordanian wedding. Sarah gushed: "While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play." She added: "And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup."

She also touched upon her new grandson, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, saying: "He's a very seriously beautiful little boy.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie are very close with their mum

Adding: "It's a fabulous name." Ronnie has been chosen as a middle name for Ernest, after Sarah's father Ronald, and the Duchess reveals it was "so moving" for the couple to do this. She added: "It made me cry."

What treatment did Sarah Ferguson have?

© Getty Sarah Ferguson is resting up at home now

The Duchess of York has had a single mastectomy, and a spokesman for her said: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. "The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

© Daniele Venturelli The Duchess is recovering well

"The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

MORE: Prince Harry and Prince William both make appearances for cause close to their hearts

Where did Sarah Ferguson undergo treatment?

King Edward VII Hospital in London is where Sarah had surgery

The royal's surgery took place at the King Edward VII Hospital, which is a private medical facility located in the Marylebone area of London. It has been used by the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the late Prince Philip, as well as the Princess of Wales.