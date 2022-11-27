The Yankee Candle Christmas scents are in the Black Friday sale at Boots - and the discounts are truly magical

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Your Christmas decorations might be up already, but if you're yet to feel festive, you need to smell the Yankee Candle 2022 Christmas offering! We promise you - you'll be instantly decking the halls and watching Miracle on 34th Street underneath a fluffy duvet while wearing reindeer pyjamas. If you love the smell of festive fruits, icy mint or even the aroma of spun sugar on a Christmas cake, then you'll be obsessed with the new Yankee Candle offering for 2022 - and some of it is majorly discounted in the Boots Black Friday sale – winning!

Which new scent will YOU choose?

Christmas Eve

Cosy around the garland-adorned fireplace with loved ones this Christmas and fill the air with fragrances of a warm hearth, sugared plums and candied fruits.

Christmas Eve Yankee Candle, £17.99 (WAS £26.99), Boots

Snow Globe Wonderland

A harmonious blend of icy mint, eucalyptus, and cedarwood notes will transform your home into a winter wonderland.

Snow Globe Wonderland Yankee Candle, £17.99 (WAS £26.99), Boots

Winter Night Stars

Notes of rose, amber, and musk embody the scent of a starry night sky on a cold winter's eve.

Winter Night Stars Yankee Candle, £17.99 (WAS £26.99), Boots

Sugar Spun Flurries

The whole family will love this sweet fragrance which mimics the scent of a cake layered with festive fruits and dusted with drifts of powdered and spun sugar.

Sugar Spun Flurries Yankee Candle, £17.99 (WAS £26.99), Boots

Shop the entire Black Friday Yankee Candle deals at Boots now.

NOW SHOP

