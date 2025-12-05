WATCH Billionaire couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's surprisingly low-key Christmas decor inside $35 million marital home

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may have spent an eye-watering $35 million on their marital home, but their Christmas decor is refreshingly simple. On December 4, the singer took to Instagram to share a sweet post of the pair decorating their fur for the holidays.

The modest Christmas tree sat in the living room, a space accented with light wood floors, elegant oval doorways, and a cozy cream rug. The couple opted for a mix of colors for their baubles, decorating the tree with royal blue, baby pink, and quirky ornaments, all illuminated by warm-toned lights.

In the caption, she penned: "Our first Christmas as a married couple."

© Instagram Selena shared a picture of Benny decorating the tree

The newlyweds purchased their luxurious abode in December of last year. The Spanish-inspired property spans two lots and includes an expansive main residence, two guesthouses, a studio, and a home theater. Selena and Benny's haven features a spiral staircase, a library, a fitness studio, a pool, and a greenhouse solariium.

The modest tree stands in charming contrast to the property's scale, which was once described by its original listing agent as a "true masterwork" and a "perfect combination of authentic details, fine craftsmanship, and the best modern amenities." The listing also noted that the abode boasted a series of living spaces, including a "fairytale playroom" and a "sensational living room."

© Instagram Selena's blue Christmas ornaments

The couple started dating in July 2023 and got engaged last December. The music producer proposed to Selena with a bespoke marquise diamond ring that reportedly cost him $630k.

Selena and Benny exchanged vows on September 27 in Santa Barbara, hosting 170 guests for the intimate and romantic affair. The ceremony took place at the lush Sea Crest Nursery, with large white tents set up across the grounds, creating elegant spaces for dining, dancing, and celebrating well into the night.

© Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco after their wedding

The actress wore a Ralph Lauren custom hand-draped halter-neck satin dress detailed with intricate embroidery. The gown featured a low, wrapped back and hourglass silhouette complete with a flowing silk skirt and long train. She carried a bouquet of lilies of the valley.

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Selena revealed Benny Blanco's interior design preferences and how they clash a bit with her own. She pointed out the many fake fruits around the set, saying: "We have some of this at our home." After Amy asked which kind, Selena responded: "We have orange peels that look so real and they're all over the house…[and] people keep mistaking them as trash, but it's art." She continued, clarifying: "It might be my fiancé's choice."