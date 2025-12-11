Princess Beatrice's strategic security measure at £3m bolthole

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughter Princess Beatrice has an impressive countryside estate which she shares with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two girls, Sienna and Athena, as well as Edoardo's son Wolfie. The royal likes to keep her private property fully under wraps and images of it have not been publicly shared. This is likely to be for security purposes.

There are a multitude of ways that the 37-year-old keeps her property safe, and one notable feature is the on-site security office, revealed by the Daily Mail. All royal palaces and homes have this type of security set-up, so it would be a feature that Beatrice is used to having. An office like this is usually where employed personnel sit to monitor CCTV, likely to be positioned near a gate to oversee comings and goings.

© Getty Beatrice lives in the ever-popular Cotswolds

Ahead of moving into the £3 million family home in 2022, many changes were made to make the grounds more secure. One of the major changes was having six-foot security gates installed at their entranceway to provide a barrier at the perimeter.

A new resident at Beatrice's home?

These security measures could come very handy in the coming months as there is now speculation that Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, could be moving into her guest house after she departs Royal Lodge. Sarah is having to leave the 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor due to Andrew surrendering the lease because of the ongoing controversy around him. Other possible locations for Sarah to relocate are Switzerland and Portugal.

Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, explains why her relocation details may be kept under wraps: "While Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will move to a private residence on the King's Sandringham estate in the new year, it's always been understood that Sarah Ferguson will make her own arrangements when it comes to finding a new home. Speculation about Sarah's move has been rife, but for privacy reasons, details of her new accommodation may not be disclosed."

What are the interiors of Beatrice's home like?

Beatrice holds all of her video calls from her London property inside St James's Palace, so we don't get to see inside the Cotswolds property. However, there are some major clues about the interiors. Firstly, we know it's a converted farmhouse, so this may well sway the vibe inside.

HELLO! spoke to Claire interior designer Claire Garner who has 15 years of experience in the industry and is the founder of interior design company, Claire Garner Design Studio. She shared her thoughts on farmhouse-style properties and she declares that they are perfect for nurturing a family's need for "togetherness".

© Getty Images A farmhouse style kitchen could be the kind that Beatrice has

"The rustic farmhouse interior trend embraces natural textures, vintage or antique pieces and a lived‑in, layered style that feels both grounded and inviting, making it perfect for creating a homely, relaxed vibe. I see this trend working particularly well in kitchens and living spaces. These are the rooms where family and friends gather, and the rustic farmhouse style really enhances that sense of warmth and togetherness."

As a Homes Editor for HELLO! Online, I've seen farmhouse chic reign supreme for years, and I can totally see why. It's a versatile trend that can be used as a hint with a piece of chunky wooden furniture or a total makeover with wooden beams overhead and a rustic colour palette.

With Edoardo being an interior designer and property renovator, his work provides another hint for us about the décor. His design studio, Banda Property, is all about ultra-luxury design with exquisite pieces of furniture sourced from all over the world. Edoardo and the team often share looks inside their amazing projects, and they include transforming everything from London townhouses through to ski lodges and even private jets!

When Edoardo shares some of his work on his personal Instagram feed, it gets showered with praise. "Beautiful" and "wonderful" were some of the words left on his latest post, which was of a modern six-floor townhouse. He also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the photo and video shoot held at the multi-million-pound property.