Princess Beatrice's security changes ahead of moving into new £3m home The royal is moving to the countryside

Princess Beatrice is set to leave London for the countryside along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna, but not before their new home gets a big security update.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is responsible for home disaster

It has been reported that the family are yet to move into their £3million house in the Cotswolds as renovations are still taking place and one of the major changes is having six-foot security gates installed in at their entranceway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice tears up in video with mum and sister

This is a security measure that's not unusual when it comes to royal residences and Prince William and Duchess Kate's homes also are protected by large gates. In addition to that, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly have a panic room at their private home with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The beautiful farmhouse that Beatrice will be moving into is also said to have a swimming pool and tennis courts – two luxuries that they do not have at their current home.

The family are moving to the idyllic Cotswolds

Beatrice and her family are still residing at St James's Palace while the changes are underway.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's sleeping arrangements are so different from everyone else's

REVEALED: The heartache behind Princess Eugenie's sudden family upheaval

While we don't know what the décor at Beatrice's new place will be like yet, we have been treated to a glimpse into her current home inside St James's Palace.

St James's Palace has beautiful interiors

During a video call, Beatrice revealed how she has a framed wedding photo on display on her mantelpiece, and a vase of Pampas grass in her living room, which has been painted in a stunning burnt red hue.

It's all change for Beatrice's sister Eugenie too as she has just moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage along with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August. Plus, the family will be splitting their time between their UK base and a new home in Portugal thanks to Jack's latest job needing him to be in Europe.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.