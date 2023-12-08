Princess Beatrice is a festive vision for ultra-rare appearance with stepson Wolfie

Princess Beatrice has become the true fashion icon of the royal family in recent years since overhauling her wardrobe with the help of stylist Olivia Buckingham – and she's knocked it out of the park yet again for her Westminster Abbey appearance on Friday.

The royal beauty, 35, sported a gloriously Christmassy ensemble fit for Princess Kate's 'Together at Chrismas' carol concert. Putting a unique spin on festive fashion, Beatrice emerged in a navy and emerald green tartan dress, commanding attention as she went hand-in-hand with her adorable stepson Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

WATCH: Princess Kate leads the arrivals at Westminster Abbey

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter stole the show in her peal embellished button-down dress, cut in a midi style with a high neck and an A-line, pleated skirt.

Further enhancing her festive flair, the eldest York daughter donned a pair of midnight blue zip-embellished ankle boots crafted out of suede.

She wore her auburn locks down loose with a side parting and added a cherry red pop of colour of her lips.

© Chris Jackson Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf to support Princess Kate at her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert

Property mogul Edoardo was the picture of pride as he followed behind his wife, letting his adorable son Wolfie take centre stage.

Looking dapper in a beige coat with black piping and buttons and navy chinos, the young budding artist, whom Edoardo shares with his interior designer ex Dara Huang, clung to Beatrice's hand as onlookers went wild for the sweet interaction.

© Getty Princess Beatrice went hand-in-hand with her adorable stepson Wolfie

Before heading into the Abbey, Wolfie was seen posting a letter alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. How sweet!

The Christmas Post Box was placed outside the West Door for children to send handmade cards to other youngsters who might be struggling.

© Chris Jackson Wolfie posted a special letter as part of Action for Children's Christmas campaign to help vulnerable youngsters

Christmas trees, provided by the King from Windsor Great Park and later donated to the local community, were decked with twinkling lights and paper and felt ornaments including holly leaves and miniature trees.

The Action for Children Young Carers Aloud choir serenaded guests, who included the Duchess of Edinburgh and Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie, as they arrived at Westminster Abbey.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Princess Beatrice's festive look was a tartan triumph

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in an intimate pandemic ceremony in July 2020 and share a two-year-old daughter named Sienna Elizabeth.

The property guru and his royal wife co-parent Woflie with Dara, who lives in a beautiful Kensington apartment not far from Edoardo's London home, St James's Palace.

© HENRY NICHOLLS The eldest York daughter rounded off her Christmassy ensemble with midnight blue suede boots

Opening up about homeschooling her stepson during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw school closures, Princess Beatrice told HELLO! magazine: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."