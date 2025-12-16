Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo unveils naked bust inside ultra-modern lounge he's designed

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is an interior design pro, and even has his own company, Banda Property, famed for their high-end makeovers. As well as sharing snippets of work via the brand's Instagram feed, Edoardo occasionally shares his favourite looks on his personal account, and on Monday is fans were treated to a gorgeous picture.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share an image inside of one of his painstaking renovations with his 173,000 followers. The photo was of a spectacular living space with high ceilings, panelled walls and a selection of exquisite, curved furniture - but it was the artwork that caught our eye.

Edoardo shared this stunning makeover on social media

In the background of the shot, a plinth with a naked bust could be seen – an eye-catching display, adding a renaissance feel to the impeccably designed space. Its Greco-Roman style adds a heritage feel to the room, which works seamlessly with the panelling, perfectly contrasting with the more modern pieces a furniture. In my five years writing about interiors for HELLO!, i've seen a growing trend in high-end properties for a balancing of old and new - it's the perfect fast track to a luxe looking home.

A piece like this wouldn't be out of place in a royal palace, and, in fact, at Buckingham Palace there's a daring display featuring two naked statues just like this. The statues are a depiction of gods Mars and Venus crafted by Antonio Canova and it stands over two meters high in the grand entrance hall, next to the iconic stairs.

The entrance at Buckingham Palace has these magnificent statues

The Royal Collection Trust, who manage royal artefacts and exhibits, explained a little more about the pieces on their social media channels. The team penned: "This magnificent sculpture of the Roman Gods ‘Mars and Venus’ was carved from a single marble block. It was commissioned by the Prince Regent for Carlton House in 1815 during Canova's visit to London to see the Elgin Marbles. It represents an allegory of War and Peace after England’s victory over Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815."

The rest of the stylish lounge

As well as the statement bust, let's unpack the rest of the stunning living space. Marble is a big trend we'll see riding high into 2026 and it doesn't get better than this look-at-me contrasting marble table. It is surrounded by plush emerald-green sofas and a cream and brown tub chair. Hanging high above the cosy furniture is a statement light fitting in a striking ring-shaped design.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice a stack of books has been carefully curated and used as a small side table - how simple but chic! It's not the first time we've seen books and magazines being used as an interior prop as Meghan Markle famously used a collection of white-edged magazines as her laptop stand when she unveiled her home office.

Princess Beatrice's home with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice and Edoardo are settled in the Cotswolds

The royal couple are parents to daughters Sienna and Athena, and Edoardo also has a son from a previous relationship, Wolfie. They reside in a farmhouse in the Cotswolds said to be worth £3 million, which they purchased in 2021.

The estate features sprawling gardens, a swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple bedrooms – as well as an on-site guest house. Ahead of their arrival, the family ensured the property had adequate security features like large gates at the entrance.

Beatrice also has a London base inside St James's Palace

While the family like to keep their property under wraps, we certainly know that the interiors will be incredible with Edoardo's keen eye for design. As the building is a converted farmhouse, this could have an influence on the interiors – think, homely and rustic. Also, Banda Property is known for honouring the heritage and feel of a building so celebrating the property's history would likely be on the agenda for Edoardo. The brand website explains their signature style: "Combining contemporaneity with timeless elegance, Banda interiors might seem like the finishing touch, when really, they are just the beginning."

The family also have a base inside St James's Palace. Having a city base and a country abode is commonplace for many royals - it allows them to still feel at home when in the city for business. Similarly, Princess Anne has the same set-up, with a bolthole inside the palace.