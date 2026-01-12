Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's $2.5m LA home is the height of luxury in rare inside glimpse

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon were the ultimate power couple at the Golden Globes on 11 January. The pair packed on the PDA on the red carpet before presenting Stellan Skarsgård with the Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture award on stage. But before they stepped out for an evening of Hollywood glamour at The Beverly Hilton, the couple showed a rare glimpse inside their home, where they glammed up for the night.

"On our way to the Golden Globes!," Footloose star Kevin, 67, penned on Instagram, captioning a photo where he spun around with his arm out, which was held by his wife, The Closer star Kyra, 60. The wall behind them was adorned with a huge canvas artwork, which added a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral space.

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin showed a glimpse inside their LA home before the Golden Globes

The wall splits up two open-plan living spaces where shelving has been used to display ornamental pieces with a curated feel. The hard stone flooring gave it a sleek, modern finish.

Inside Kyra and Kevin's home

The couple, who married in 1988 after meeting the year prior on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky, have lived in their mid-century home with a modern feel that's located in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles since 2011.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon pack on the PDA at the 2026 Golden Globes

They purchased the home for $2.5 million 15 years ago. The house, which was originally built in 1957, boasts 2,760 square feet of living space, plus two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a gym, and an office.

© Alamy Stock Photo Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick purchased their home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.595 million

Step outside and you'll find a sprawling backyard featuring a pool and breathtaking views of the city.

Kyra and Kevin's disagreement over their home

While they spend a lot of time between their apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side and a farm in Connecticut, their Los Angeles home makes attending awards like the Golden Globes a bit easier.

The pair, who share kids Travis, 36, and Sosie, 33, split their time evenly between rural farm life and the city, but it took a disagreement and a reevaluation of their priorities to get there.

© Instagram Landscape architect Patricia Foulkrod designed Kyra and Kevin's yard at their Los Feliz home

While speaking with Esquire in April 2025, Kevin recalled how he purchased his Connecticut farm before appearing in the 1984 cult movie Footloose, and before meeting Kyra. "She was willing to fold into all that for a while," he said of their early days on the farm together, adding: "We were living in Connecticut to raise our kids."

However, Kevin recalled how, around the time their children were about four and six, Kyra said: "'Guess what? I'm done.' It was reverse Green Acres. She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'"

© Instagram Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick split their time between city life and their Connecticut farm

"I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all," he added, emphasizing: "Really, she just felt very isolated." That led to "the biggest fight of their lives," before Kevin admitted Kyra was right in pushing to split their time between the farm and the city more evenly.

"Once again, one hundred per cent right. It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate investment standpoint," he admitted.