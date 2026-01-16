Harry Styles' staggering net worth - including four properties on a single London street

Harry Styles is considered to be one of the most successful musicians in the world right now, and it's a track record that is likely to continue with the upcoming release of his fourth solo album after leaving One Direction. What's more, it is also likely to be a career move that will only make his bank balance even healthier.

Harry, 31, has revealed his new record Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally. will come out on 6 March. His previous album, Harry's House, was released in 2022 - winning two Grammys and four Brit Awards - and his last performance was the following year.

However, alongside his music career, Harry has been nurturing other revenue streams. The star has also appeared in several Hollywood films and has been building relationships with multiple brands along with his expanding property portfolio. Here’s how well he is cashing the cheques…

What is Harry Styles’ net worth?

According to The Sunday Times, Harry was worth an estimated £225 million last year. This is a significant increase from his purported £175 million that the newspaper believed he had amassed by 2024, as per their annual 'rich list'.

© Getty Images Harry has appeared in multiple films, including Don't Worry Darling in 2022

They believed a decent chunk of this has been from his music career - including touring and streams on Spotify. However, this will also be building on the considerable earnings from his One Direction days, even if it was split multiple ways between the group's members.

The star has also appeared in the big-budget films My Policeman, Don’t Worry Darling and Dunkirk. Additionally, The Sunday Times reported that he has been carefully investing his money - including in the label SS Daley and Co-op Live Arena in Manchester - and also founded his own gender-neutral lifestyle brand, Pleasing.

Which homes does Harry own?

As well as an impeccably stylish wardrobe, Harry - who is believed to be dating Zoe Kravitz - also seems to be spending some of his money on property. In September, it was reported that the singer had purchased a fourth property in a row on the same street in London's Highgate.

© WireImage The singer's fortune got a kickstart with his time in One Direction (the band pictured in 2013)

It is believed he plans to create one large home with extensive gardens, according to The Mirror. The newest purchase is believed to be intended to be a guest house on what is fast-becoming his very own sprawling estate in the capital.

However, Harry's property portfolio doesn’t end on UK shores. The Sunday Times reported that he owns an apartment in New York’s Tribeca area, while according to Elle Decor the star previously owned a mansion in the Hollywood Hills which he sold in 2019.