Robbie Williams and Ayda Field show off children's dreamy bedroom

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda are doting parents to their four children: Teddy, ten, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and Beau, three. As of 2022, the family resides in their Holmby Hills mansion, which is worth $49.5 million, and it features the dreamiest design scheme.

WATCH: Ayda Williams reveals glimpse inside children's bedroom

Giving fans a glimpse inside, on Monday, Ayda shared a video from inside Coco and Beau's bedroom – and it's giving us Wes Anderson vibes! As Robbie returned home from work, the Take That star could be seen singing his hit song 'Angels' to his two youngest in their shared bedroom.

Captioning the post, Ayda wrote: "Daddy's Home @robbiewilliams #bedtime #fatherhood AW xx (imagine my surprise in the bathroom:)"

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the heartwarming clip. "A bedroom full of love. You are all stars in the Williams family," replied one. "This is just too adorable," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Beautiful daddy and children moment."

© Compass The couple's Holmby Hills mansion boasts a $49.5 million price tag

Complete with pastel pink walls and modern wooden flooring, Coco and Beau's bedroom is made up of retro accessories. At the foot of the children's beds, Robbie and Ayda have added printed fabric benches adorned with a 70s-inspired print in red and cream.

Meanwhile, above the beds, baby blue curtains have been masterfully draped, creating a cosy feel for the kids. Overhead, Robbie and Ayda have installed a cherry red light that coordinates perfectly with the retro print on the foot-of-the-bed benches. As for storage, Coco and Beau have everything they could possibly need with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, plus a drum-shaped chest of drawers with a vintage feel.

© Instagram Ayda shared a peek inside their children's safari-themed playroom

As well as their adorable bedroom, Coco and Beau also have the most incredible playroom. Back in April, Ayda shared a photo from the safari-themed space which revealed its huge bay windows overlooking the driveway and more pale pink panelled walls.

In the photo, toys could be seen strewn across the cream patterned rug, including a wicker rocking horse, books, a miniature truck and an ice cream stand. But we couldn't take our eyes off the life-sized safari animals, with a giraffe standing tall in the window while a lion and a tiger lay on the floor. "I think I'll clean this tomorrow," Ayda wrote, before adding: "#momlife."

© Photo: Instagram Robbie and Ayda share four children

Robbie and Ayda's family home is absolutely stunning, and it's also got an interesting history. The estate once belonged to Funny Girl actress Fanny Brice.

Offering plenty of space with a main house and three separate guest houses, amenities include an outdoor pool and pool house with fitness centre, a tennis court, a chef's kitchen, library and a formal dining room that is ideal for entertaining. Elegantly decorated throughout and located in the exclusive neighbourhood that is also home to Kylie Jenner, it's easy to see why Robbie and Ayda snapped up the lavish property.