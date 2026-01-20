Valentino Garavani's private property portfolio – including French château where he hosted 'discreet' parties

In the village of Davron-Crespières, near Paris, Valentino found the most magnificent 16th-century château, which he purchased in 1995. It sits on more than 120 hectares of parkland, and once belonged to King Louis XIII's minister of finance.

When he bought the house, Valentino approached the designer Henri Samuel to re-decorate the property, dedicating the interior to the designer's love of "everything Chinese", per the Daily Mail.

Valentino hosted many events and guests at the château, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's guests for a private pre-wedding brunch reception on the evening before their wedding, and the White Fairy Love Ball in July 2011, in support of Natalia Vodianova's Naked Heart Foundation.

A local source exclusively told HELLO! that the designer was a "private" man, who was often "discreet in the way he organised" his events, "never disrupting village life".

Another local source told us: "His visits to the château had been few and far between in recent years," indicating that he likely spent most of his final days in Rome.