25 inspirational living room ideas to transform your home

Discover fresh and fashion-forward living room ideas

25 inspirational living room ideas to transform your home
25 inspirational living room ideas to transform your home

The living room is one of the most used rooms in the home, so it's important to have a design and furniture you love. While it's all too easy to play it safe with a neutral colour scheme; vibrant accessories, statement lighting or unexpected design touches can all help to create a room that's full of character and reflects your personality.

GALLERY: 21 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

Even simple tweaks like adding a decorative mirror or mixing textures and prints can give your living room an instant update at minimal cost. Or if you want a full room transformation, investing in a bold sofa or creating a statement wall with patterned wallpaper could make your home look fashion-forward and a place you can't wait to show off to family and friends. Scroll through the gallery for more stylish living room ideas...

1-Ella-James-rattan-mirror

1. Rattan Accessories

Rattan accessories add a unique touch to your living room, with this handwoven rattan sunburst mirror from Ella James (£299) set to be a real talking point.

Photo: Ella James

2-I-Want-Wallpaper-bold-tiled-ceiling

2. The Statement Ceiling

Forget the statement wall, why not try a statement ceiling? According to Pinterest there is been a 310 per cent increase in saves for this theme, with this monochrome tiled wallpaper from I Want Wallpaper the perfect way to try the trend. This Muriva Aztec Diamond Wallpaper costs £12.49 per roll

Photo: I Want Wallpaper

3-IKEA-grey-neutral

3. Grey Matter

A muted colour scheme is anything but boring when you play around with textures and pattern in tonal shades of grey and white.

Photo: IKEA

4. George-Home-copper-accents

4. Copper Accents

Metallic accessories add luxurious finishing touches to your living room. From vases to terrariums and candle holders, they're an affordable way to update your decor.

Photo: George Home

5-Sainsburys-home-mustard-accessories

5. Mustard tones

Mustard and navy are timeless shades that will add impact to any living room. Look to accessories like rugs, throws and cushions to add texture and pattern.

Photo: Sainsbury's

6-English-Blinds-pastels

6. Play with Pastels

Pastel tones will brighten up any living room, with cushions and accessories the easiest way to try the trend. A mint window blind is an unexpected but stylish addition to your living room. This peppermint roller blind starts at £35.56 from English Blinds.

Photo: English Blinds

7-Oliver-Bonas-velvet-sofa

7. Velvet Crush

A plush velvet sofa adds a luxurious, classic feel to your living room. Opt for a rich green shade and add accessories in clashing shades of pink and orange for a cool and quirky look.

Photo: Oliver Bonas

8-John-Lewis-mustard-living-room

8. All about Mustard

A timeless and warming tone, mustard tones work perfectly in the living room - and as this photo shows, you can never have too much! Add marble, gold and rattan accents to complement the look to perfection.

Photo: John Lewis

9-Homesense-Blush-living-room

9. Powder Room

Don't shy away from pretty pink tones. A blush-coloured wall or accessories look modern and chic, and work with grey and copper accents perfectly.

Photo: HomeSense

10-DFS-leather-sofa

10. Leather Love

A tan leather sofa is an investment buy that you'll love for years to come, and will fit any colour scheme or interiors trends.

Photo: DFS

11-Dunelm-tropical-living-room

11. More is More

Tropical prints, bold colours, metallic accents... more is more when it comes to creating a living room that is fabulously full of character.

Photo: Dunelm

12-Furniture-Village-gold-accents

12. Going for gold

Metallic accents add a luxurious touch to your living room. Look for gold-framed coffee tables and lamps that will complement any colour scheme.

Photo: Furniture Village

13-Houseology-midnight-blue-living-room

13. Midnight Magic

Midnight blue is a modern and interesting shade to feature in your living room. Style with tan and cream furnishings, adding a statement light fitting and lamps to finish the look.

Photo: Houseology

14-IKEA-dark-living-room

14. Colour Pop

Add impact to a darker colour scheme with one statement piece, such as a colourful sofa or patterned accessories.

Photo: IKEA

15-DFS-blush-sofa

15. Make them Blush

A luxurious blush velvet sofa and armchairs will be the focal point of any room. With a suite this stylish you can afford to keep the rest of the styling simple, with white walls, wooden flooring and a neutral rug allowing the sofa to take centre stage.

Photo: DFS

16-Nest-navy-sofa

16. Dark and interesting

Don't shy away from darker shades; navy and grey work perfectly together, with a statement light fitting and plants adding impact to a muted colour scheme.

Photo: Nest.co.uk

17-Oak-Furniture-Land-floral-chair

17. Fabulous Florals

You can easily liven up an all-white living room with colourful lighting and floral furnishings. Whether you opt for just one patterned piece or clashing prints, it's a great way to make a style statement.

Photo: Oak Furniture Land

18-DFS-botanicals

18. Botanicals

The Botanicals trend shows no sign of slowing down, so incorporate it into your living room with rich green shades, wooden furnishings and lots of plants.

Photo: DFS

19-Cuckooland-floral-wallpaper

19. The Statement Wall

A patterned wallpaper is a sure-fire way to completely transform any room. Try bold florals, stripes or geometric prints for a unique and stylish look.

Photo: Cuckooland

20-DFS-nautical-living-room

20. Nautical Nod

Stripes never go out for style, so why not experiment with a bold striped armchair to incorporate some nautical influences into your living room?

Photo: DFS

21-Housing-Units-classic-living-room

21. A Modern Classic

Soft neutral shades of cream, grey and taupe will never go out of style. Pair comfy woollen sofas with wooden furnishings and checked accents for a classic yet stylish look.

Photo: Housing Units

22-Dunelm-country-living-room

22. Country Chic

Whether you live out in the sticks or are a city dweller, you can still transform your living room into a stylish country lodge with rustic wooden furnishings, cosy throws and plenty of checks.

Photo: Dunelm

23-Oak-Furniture-Land-blue-living-room

23. Feeling the blues

Pale but most definitely interesting, soft blue tones work perfectly in the living room. Paint your walls in a shade to perfectly complement your sofa and rug.

Photo: Oak Furniture Land

24-Dunelm-watercolours

24. Wonderful Watercolours

Feeling bold? Experiment with ombré walls, plush velvet armchairs and colourful accessories to create a unique and memorable look.

Photo: Dunelm

