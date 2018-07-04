﻿
10 Photos | Homes

10 modern bedroom ideas you'll love

Create a bedroom you'll never want to leave

jd-williams
As one of the rooms in the house we spend most of our time in, the bedroom has to be many things – comfortable and inviting enough to sleep in, whilst also functional to store the essentials and stylish. It's easy to get bored with our bedroom surroundings, but there are easy directional updates you can make to give your room a fresh and modern makeover. Whether it's something as simple as changing your bedding to a full transformation with new furniture or decorating your walls, we've got some inspiration for everyone. Scroll through to discover 16 modern bedroom ideas you'll love…

1. Mix prints

Don't shy away from clashing prints. We love this striking geometric print wall, paired with a reversible mixed print bed set.

Duvet cover set, from £12, JD Williams

BUY NOW

Photo: JD Williams Home

george-home
2. Rethink lighting

Swap a bedside lamp for hanging pendant lights. Not only will this save valuable space, it will provide a fresh focal point in your bedroom.

Leopard table lamp, £35, George Home

BUY NOW

Photo: George Home

dunelm-home
3. Go dark and dramatic with dark colours

Create a glamorous and dramatic boudoir with dark shades of midnight blue and grey. Black accents and minimal furniture provide the opulent finishing touches.

Duvet cover, from £40, Dunelm

BUY NOW

Photo: Dunelm

sainsburys-home
4. Try a reversible bedcover

One of the easiest ways to ensure you don't get bored of your bedroom and keep it feeling fresh is to buy a reversible bedcover. We love this palm house leaf bedding from Sainsbury's Home, which has a contrasting green pattern on the reverse.

Printed bedding, from £18, Sainsbury's Home

BUY NOW

Photo: Sainsbury's Home

wayfair-1
5. Keep your clothes on display

For a sleek alternative to a traditional wardrobe, you could display your clothes and shoes on this open string bedroom shelving system. This is better for a minimalistic look as there's nowhere to hide any clutter!

Adjustable clothes storage system, £142.99, Wayfair

BUY NOW

Photo: Wayfair

waitrose-plants
6. Go Botanical with plants 

Turn your bedroom into a tropical oasis with lots of plants and greenery. Hanging macramé planters can be hung over the bed for a cool and unexpected look.

Succulent collection, £16.95, Waitrose

BUY NOW

Photo: Waitrose

wayfair-blanket
7. Add one bold colour pop

Add impact to an otherwise neutral colour scheme with one vibrant focal point. A statement wall, piece of furniture or a throw will instantly transform any bedroom.

Blanket, £30.99, Wayfair

BUY NOW

Photo: Wayfair

Oliver bonas velvet chair
8. Try jewel tones

Make a style statement with bright and beautiful jewel tones of sapphire and amber. Mixing textures adds to the luxurious and eye-catching look.

Velvet armchair, £395, Oliver Bonas

BUY NOW

Photo: Oliver Bonas

white-company
9. Go back to basics

You can't go wrong with a minimalistic white colour palette. Add a plush throw and fluffy cushions in muted tones of grey to create a cosy bedroom you'll never want to leave.

Marlow bed linen collection, from £14, The White Company

BUY NOW

Photo: The White Company

urban-outfitters
10. Make your bed the focal point

Invest in a unique bed to ensure it is the focal point of your room. A high wooden bed frame can be draped with foliage or fairy lights, creating a pretty and stylish statement.

Macrame headboard, £157.70, Urban Outfitters

BUY NOW

Photo: Urban Outfitters

