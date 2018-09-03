Homes

Take a peek inside Andrea McLean's stunning Surrey home

Andrea McLean has previously been the envy of fans after sharing a peek at the incredible porch she has at her Surrey home, and it appears the rest of the property is equally stylish! The Loose Women star often shares photos and videos of herself, husband Nick Feeney and her children at their family home, showing the stylish touches and modern decor she has chosen.

A recent video offers a look at Andrea's kitchen, which has cream fitted cabinets with pale grey worktops and duck egg blue walls. A small breakfast bar divides the space from the dining room area, and Andrea has kitted out her kitchen with a number of appliances, along with a radio so she can listen to music while she cooks. Scroll through to see more of Andrea's home...

The dining room area is the perfect space for hosting guests or for family celebrations. A long wooden table has seating for six, and is topped with a vase of fresh flowers. The space feels bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out onto the porch.

The living room has tiled flooring and grey checked armchairs. A number of black-and-white family photos hang on the walls, along with a quote sign reading: "Happiness is not a destination, it's a way of life."

Andrea has added a fluffy rug to the living room, as well as a corner sofa where she can put her feet up. The living room, kitchen and dining room are all open plan, making it ideal for the family to all socialise and spend time together.

The Loose Women presenter appears to have her own home office, complete with a desk where she can work on projects such as writing her book. Andrea has hung some wall art up, along with a photo from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign.

Andrea previously said her porch was her favourite place in the world, and we can see why! The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

The garden is also spacious, with rattan furniture and a patio area, along with a pristine lawn that is lined by plants and trees.

Andrea gave fans a glimpse at the entrance to her home when husband Nick Feeney carried her over the threshold after their wedding. The couple have a small front lawn and a driveway, with double garage opposite the house.

