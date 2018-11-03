Inside Strictly's Faye Tozer's house with husband Michael Smith




Faye Tozer has impressed week after week as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, showing off her dancing skills alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice. And when she's not perfecting her ballroom moves or touring with Steps, the singer loves spending time at home with her husband Michael Smith and their nine-year-old son Benjamin.

The 42-year-old often gives glimpses inside her home on social media; whether it's giving an update on Strictly rehearsals or introducing the newest addition to the family (their pet dog Lelu) – and it's every bit as stylish as you would expect! Scroll through the gallery to see more of Faye's home…

Faye introduced her followers to her rescue dog Lelu in March, offering a look inside her living room in the process. The room has a textured cream carpet and grey Chesterfield sofa, with a cosy bed for her new pet. In the background, a cream patterned wallpaper is visible alongside a white wooden side table with twisted leg detailing.

This selfie taken before a night out shows a peek inside Faye's bedroom, which has a double bed with grey upholstered headboard and white bedding. A wooden bedside table sits on one side of the bed, while the walls are painted grey.

Faye has shared several videos from her bed, which has a comfy upholstered headboard and has been topped with textured throw cushions.

The mum-of-one gives inspiration of how to add a decorative touch to a chest of drawers, with jewelled handles. This is an easy update that anyone could make to an otherwise plain piece of furniture.

The Steps singer shared another Strictly training update from her bathroom, showing the space has natural stone tiled walls and a monsoon shower. A shelf has been built into the tiles so Faye and Michael can keep their toiletries out on display.

Faye gave a little look at her garden over the summer, when her son was playing in an inflatable paddling pool. As well as a large lawn, the outdoor space has been filled with colourful plants and flowers.

