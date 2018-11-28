12 Photos | Homes

The best artificial Christmas trees from Marks & Spencer, IKEA and more

Discover realistic and colourful fake alternatives to a real Christmas tree

...
The best artificial Christmas trees from Marks & Spencer, IKEA and more
You're reading

The best artificial Christmas trees from Marks & Spencer, IKEA and more

1/12
Next

Take a look inside I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp host Scarlett Moffatt's gorgeous home
IKEA-artificial-Christmas-tree

Thinking of putting your Christmas decorations up soon? As lovely as it can be to get a real Christmas tree, the upkeep and mess from dropping pine needles can be off-putting for some. However, there are a growing number of realistic artificial trees available on the high street that will look equally good once they've been trimmed. You can even get pre-lit or slimmer trees to fit your space to perfection, or if you dare, opt for one of the colourful trees to switch up your Christmas décor. Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourite buys…

GALLERY: Get Christmas decor inspiration from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Victoria Beckham and more

IKEA Fejka artificial Christmas tree

For an affordable Christmas tree look no further than IKEA, who have a number of different artificial trees in a range of sizes, including this Fejka 180cm tree, which costs just £5. Better still, IKEA’s Christmas tree offer is also back for a sixth year, giving customers a £20 voucher when they buy a £25 tree meaning they effectively get the tree for just £5. Available at IKEA.

Marks-and-Spencer-pre-lit-Christmas-tree

Marks & Spencer 7ft lit Nordic Spruce tree

Standing at 7ft tall, this large Nordic Spruce tree is ideal to fill a larger space and has been adorned with a sprinkling of warm white fairy lights. Available for £85, it's a worthy investment for the festive season. Buy yours at Marks & Spencer.

Next-luxury-lit-Christmas-tree

Next 350 LED collection Luxe frosted fir 7ft Christmas tree

This luxury frosted fir Christmas tree is an investment that will stand the test of time. Featuring scattered branches and pine cones to make it look more authentic, this 7ft tree also features warm white LED lights for a festive glow. £260, available at Next.

Dunelm-mixed-pine-christmas-tree

Dunelm 6ft mixed pine Christmas tree

This full and festive tree is adorned with pine cones and berries, making a great addition to your existing Christmas decorations. The 6ft tree costs £65 and is available at Dunelm.

Argos-white-Christmas-tree

Argos Lapland 6ft white Christmas tree

Fancy trying something a little different? A white Christmas tree will make colourful and metallic decorations really stand out. This 6ft tree from Argos is just £20, making it an affordable way to experiment with the look.

Christmas-Tree-World-pre-lit-ultra-pine-christmas-tree

Christmas Tree World pre-lit Ultra Mountain Pine tree

Save yourself the hassle of trying to ensure your fairy lights are evenly spread out by investing in a pre-lit Christmas tree, like this one from Christmas Tree World. Available in sizes from 4ft to 6ft, this comes with attached hinged branches that are easy to assemble and makes putting the tree up a lot easier. RRP: from £79.79, available at Christmastreeworld.co.uk.

Debenhams-kaemingk-5ft-slim-fir-christmas-tree

Debenhams Kaemingk 5ft Watson slim fir Christmas tree

If you have a little less space, this 5ft slim Christmas tree is ideal. Although it isn't as wide as others, it still has 2,088 tips, offering plenty of room to showcase all of your favourite decorations. RRP: £100, currently reduced to £70 at Debenhams.

Very-Cumbria-tipped-christmas-tree

Very Cumbria snow-tipped artificial Christmas tree

With its non-uniform shape, snow-tipped branches and carefully-placed pine cones, your visitors will immediately think this 6ft Very Christmas tree is real. Currently reduced to £129.99 from £149.99 at Very.

Homebase-Ombre-tinsel-christmas-tree

Homebase 6.5ft tinsel artificial Christmas tree

There's almost no need to decorate this unusual Christmas tree from Homebase, which features Nordmann fir style foliage that graduates from white to silver and black. £48 at Homebase.

The-White-Company-Christmas-tree

The White Company 9ft Symons Nordmann Christmas tree

If space permits, go all out with this incredibly realistic Nordmann Christmas tree, which stands a huge 9ft tall and has a stylish wicker skirt to conceal the base and make it look even more authentic. £850, The White Company.

John-Lewis-snowy-Christmas-tree

John Lewis & Partners snowy festive fir Christmas tree

Give the illusion of a snowy Christmas tree with this festive fir from John Lewis & Partners. Standing 6ft tall, this realistic tree features 525 snowy tips and is a great investment buy at £69.

Homebase-pink-Christmas-tree

Homebase 4ft bright pink Vancouver artificial Christmas tree

Your Christmas tree will certainly be a talking point if you opt for this bright pink Vancouver artificial tree. Standing just 4ft tall, this could sit on top of a side table or even work as a secondary tree in a bedroom or other room. £6.40, available at Homebase.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries