Inside the Greek royals' 5 amazing homes around the world

The lucky royals own homes on both sides of the Atlantic

Inside the Greek royals' 5 amazing homes around the world
Inside the Greek royals' 5 amazing homes around the world

London-house-Christmas-Princess-Marie-Chantal
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

Life is good for the Greek royals! Not content with owning homes on both sides of the Atlantic, in the bustling cities of London and New York, Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos of Greece also have idyllic holiday homes in the Bahamas and the Cotswolds, along with a fifth residence in Yorkshire.

Each of the five properties features regularly on the Instagram feeds of Princess Marie-Chantal and her daughter Princess Maria-Olympia, showing the stunning décor and opulent touches within each residence. Scroll through the gallery for a look at the family's impressive property portfolio, and prepare to be green with envy…

London

The Greek royals' London residence is based in Chelsea and is worth an estimated £2.4million. It was styled by acclaimed interior designer François Catroux, and has beautiful high ceilings and large windows to flood the space with natural light.

London-house-hallway-Princess-Marie-Chantal
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

The London property has wide hallways with classic black-and-white tiled flooring and wooden panelling on the walls, with artwork hanging to add a pop of colour. A gold-framed cushioned bench offers a spot for the family to sit down.

London-house-living-room-Princess-Marie-Chantal
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

Princess Marie-Chantal offered a look in her family's living room with this photo of two of her sons, sat on armchairs positioned on a geometric patterned rug. The room has a monochromatic colour scheme, with several stylish touches including a huge round mirror, a grand piano topped with framed family photos, and vases of fresh flowers.

London-house-living-room-table-Princess-Marie-Chantal
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

Each part of the house is perfectly styled, with interesting touches such as a leopard print chair and luxury candles placed on a coffee table next to a large plant.

New-York-apartment-building-hallway-Princess-Marie-Chantal
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

New York

Princess Marie-Chantal showed the entrance to her New York apartment building with this outfit post, showing a large hallway and wide staircase that leads up to her Manhattan home.

New-York-apartment-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

The fashion designer's New York home has cream textured carpets and corner sofas, with unique nesting coffee tables topped with a vase of fresh flowers and her favourite Diptyque candles.

New-York-apartment-kitchen-Princess-Marie-Chantal
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

How gorgeous is the family's New York kitchen? With white cabinets, lavish marble worktops and splashbacks and lots of spotlights in the ceiling, it is modern, minimalistic and truly chic.

Cotswolds-home-country-views
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

Cotswolds

The Greek royals' Cotswolds estate is ideal for a mini break, and boasts huge grounds and stunning country views, as seen here with this snap taken from an upstairs window.

Cotswolds-home-country-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

The kitchen has a rustic country vibe, with a long wooden dining table lined with stools where the family can dine and relax together.

Harbour-Island-house-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

Harbour Island, Bahamas

Prince Pavlos and his family tend to celebrate Christmas in the Caribbean, and all have their own monogrammed stockings that are put out on the floor on Christmas Eve along with some milk and cookies for Santa. The royals get in the festive spirit by placing decorative nutcracker models on their table, where there is also coral and several other ornaments on display.

Harbour-Island-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

Princess Maria-Olympia gave a better glimpse inside the Bahamas residence at Christmas, as she lay on the family's white sofas, showing the twinkling Christmas tree and dining table lined with decorative candle holders in the background.

Harbour-Island-house-view
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

We can see why the Greek royals love their Harbour Island holiday home so much, with these stunning sea views, who can blame them?

Yorkshire-house-Marie-Olympia
Photo: © Instagram
13/13

Yorkshire

The family are also said to own a fifth property, a country retreat in Yorkshire with its own hunting lodge and huge 32,000 estate that offers them privacy and plenty of space to explore.

