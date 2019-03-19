﻿
9 Photos | Homes

9 home styling tips we can learn from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Give your home a regal update

Catherine Zeta-Jones' favourite room in her house looks straight out of The Greatest Showman
Prince William Kate Kensington Palace Prince George
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Royal family members including the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex are known for their impeccable sense of style, and it appears it extends to their interior design tastes too. Previous glimpses inside Prince William and Kate's family home show how modern touches have been added to the historic royal residence, while Meghan's now-defunct Instagram page showed her creative flair at her former home in Toronto, which she has no doubt brought into her current home at Kensington Palace, and will bring forward to her new home of Frogmore Cottage.

While we may not have a royal budget or have A-list interior designers on speed dial, there are some cues we can learn from the royals' décor, starting with something refreshingly down-to-earth – how to put your own stamp on high street furniture from retailers like IKEA – a favourite of Prince William and Kate.

High street and high end can work together

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously revealed that they own pieces from IKEA in their children's rooms. Bargain buys such as the MALM chest of drawers or Sundvik changing table wouldn't look out of place in Kensington Palace; if in doubt the royals could even give the pieces a luxe upgrade with IKEA hacks that are easy to find on sites like Pinterest.

Prince William and Kate living room Kensington Palace
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Mix and match furniture

Add character to your living room by switching a traditional three-piece suite out for different pieces on complementing shades, just like Prince William and Kate. The couple's living room at Kensington Palace has two matching sofas, but different pieces such as ornate gold chairs and an ottoman table prevent it from looking too matchy-matchy.

Prince William Barack Obama Kensington Palace
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Neutrals and metallics are a timeless combination

Colour trends come and go, but you can't go wrong with the classic combination of neutrals and metallics. Gold accents add a luxurious touch to the Duke and Duchess' living room, while silver or mirrored furnishings would give the room a modern and glamorous update.

Kate Middleton Michelle Obama Kensington Palace
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Don't forget the importance of lighting

Set the atmosphere in your room with some well-placed lighting. When Prince William and Kate had Barack and Michelle Obama to visit their family home they avoided using a full ceiling light, instead choosing to switch on table lamps that are scattered around the room on console tables and bookcases.

Meghan Markle Toronto house flowers
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Say it with flowers

Fresh flowers are a favourite of the royals, and every room in Meghan's Toronto home appeared to have colourful peonies or roses on display, artfully styled alongside coffee table books and candles. They're an easy way to brighten up any room in your home too, so don't overlook the transformative powers some bargain blooms can have.

Meghan Markle Commonwealth event
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Go eco-friendly

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly going to great lengths to ensure their royal baby's nursery is eco-friendly, and are said to have selected "natural and grey tones" of paint from German brand Auro for the room. Their natural and organic paints cost around £26.99 for a 2.5 litre pot, while other brands including Earthborn and Frenchic offer natural paint alternatives.

Meghan Markle home scents
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Make it a treat for all the senses

It's not enough that your room looks good, it has to smell good too! Meghan placed scented candles and reed diffusers from brands including Diptyque and Tom Dixon around her former home, and it's an easy way you can add a special touch to any room without spending a fortune; even supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl have their own bargain takes on The White Company and Jo Malone for as little as £3.99.

Meghan Markle house living room
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Play around with texture

Create a cosy space like Meghan by mixing different fabrics and textiles. The former Suits star topped her sofa at her Toronto rental home with patterned throws, while sheepskin rugs were artfully draped on her dining chairs, creating a hygge vibe.

Meghan Markle house books
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Add personal touches

Every home should reflect the people who live there; whether it's with family photos or showcasing your favourite books, don't be afraid to add some character to your rooms with personal touches that are special to you.

