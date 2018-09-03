Inside SAS: Who Dares Wins star Andrea McLean’s beautiful Surrey home

After being put through her paces on a celebrity version of SAS: Who Dares Wins for Stand Up to Cancer, we bet Andrea McLean couldn’t wait to return home! The Loose Women host often shares glimpses inside the beautiful property she shares with her husband Nick Feeney and her children on social media, and it offers home comforts she’d have missed out on while filming the Channel 4 show.
Along with an amazing porch, which Andrea has previously said is her "favourite place in the world", the house boasts an open plan kitchen and living area, home office and garden. Andrea will soon be spending more time away as she prepares to embark on her one-woman tour, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman, linked to her successful book of the same name. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Andrea’s home…
MORE: Andrea McLean gives fans a tour of her favourite place in the world
One video offers a look at Andrea's kitchen, which has cream fitted cabinets with pale grey worktops and duck egg blue walls. A small breakfast bar divides the space from the dining room area, and Andrea has kitted out her kitchen with a number of appliances, along with a radio so she can listen to music while she cooks.