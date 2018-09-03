﻿
Inside SAS: Who Dares Wins star Andrea McLean’s beautiful Surrey home

After being put through her paces on a celebrity version of SAS: Who Dares Wins for Stand Up to Cancer, we bet Andrea McLean couldn’t wait to return home! The Loose Women host often shares glimpses inside the beautiful property she shares with her husband Nick Feeney and her children on social media, and it offers home comforts she’d have missed out on while filming the Channel 4 show.

Along with an amazing porch, which Andrea has previously said is her "favourite place in the world", the house boasts an open plan kitchen and living area, home office and garden. Andrea will soon be spending more time away as she prepares to embark on her one-woman tour, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman, linked to her successful book of the same name. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Andrea’s home…

One video offers a look at Andrea's kitchen, which has cream fitted cabinets with pale grey worktops and duck egg blue walls. A small breakfast bar divides the space from the dining room area, and Andrea has kitted out her kitchen with a number of appliances, along with a radio so she can listen to music while she cooks.

The dining room area is the perfect space for hosting guests or for family celebrations. A long wooden table has seating for six, and is topped with a vase of fresh flowers. The space feels bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out onto the porch.

The living room has tiled flooring and grey checked armchairs. A number of black-and-white family photos hang on the walls, along with a quote sign reading: "Happiness is not a destination, it's a way of life."

Andrea has added a fluffy rug to the living room, as well as a corner sofa where she can put her feet up. The living room, kitchen and dining room are all open plan, making it ideal for the family to all socialise and spend time together.

The Loose Women presenter appears to have her own home office, complete with a desk where she can work on projects such as writing her book. Andrea has hung some wall art up, along with a photo from the Loose Women Body Stories campaign.

Andrea previously said her porch was her favourite place in the world, and we can see why! The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

The garden is also spacious, with rattan furniture and a patio area, along with a pristine lawn that is lined by plants and trees.

Andrea gave fans a glimpse at the entrance to her home when husband Nick Feeney carried her over the threshold after their wedding. The couple have a small front lawn and a driveway, with double garage opposite the house.

