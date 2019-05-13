﻿
Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home

See where the mum-to-be lives

...
1-Lacey-Turner-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/5

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner is preparing for an exciting new chapter in her life, as she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Kay this summer. The 31-year-old and her husband live with their two pet dogs in a beautiful home that often features on her Instagram account.

Lacey’s snaps of her beloved dogs often gives glimpses at her quirky interiors, with lots of colour and pattern incorporated into each room. Take a look through the gallery to see where the soap actress calls home…

The actress appears to have an open plan kitchen, dining area and living room, which has bi-fold doors leading out to the garden. The actress has a bright pink Chesterfield sofa in the living area, with a wooden dining table positioned next to the window.

2-Lacey-Turner-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
2/5

The living area is filled with natural light thanks to the glass doors that lead out onto a paved terrace with an outdoor dining table overlooking the rest of the garden. A ‘Home’ print door mat sits inside the back door, while Lacey’s dining table sits on a patterned yellow and orange rug.

3-Lacey-Turner-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/5

Another living area has a second velvet sofa, this time in a blue jewel-toned hue. Multi-coloured bean bags sit on the floor alongside a bohemian-style rug with a geometric pattern – a comfy spot for her dogs to stretch out.

4-Lacey-Turner-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
4/5

There are lots of comfy spots for Lacey’s pet dogs to snooze, with lots of textured rugs and fluffy throws scattered around. One room has an exposed brick wall offset with a dark grey hue and floor lamps to set the ambience.

5-Lacey-Turner-house-yoga-space
Photo: © Instagram
5/5

Another room doubles up as a yoga space for Lacey, with vinyl flooring and neutral walls. A wooden cabinet is topped with framed artwork, a floral lamp, and a quirky skull ornament alongside a vase of flowers.

