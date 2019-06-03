﻿
Take a peek inside Love Island host Caroline Flack's quirky London home

Caroline Flack is gearing up for another busy summer presenting Love Island, dividing her time between Majorca and London as she shares all the action from the villa on ITV2 starting on Monday. When she’s not living it up in the Balearics, no doubt Caroline will be enjoying some downtime at home in London with her beloved pets. The 39-year-old lives in a gorgeous home that she’s filled with colour, character, and quirky artwork, and often shares glimpses at her décor on Instagram. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Caroline’s house…

The property has a large hallway with parquet flooring and a patterned rug. While the room is all painted white, Caroline has added character with decorative touches including framed wall art that reads ‘It’s rude to stare’, red cushions on the stairs, and full-length mirrors.

The Love Island host has added splashes of colour to her living room with a green rug featuring a striking leopard print from Diane von Furstenberg, and costs £3,320. Meanwhile, an industrial-style wooden coffee table sits on top of it at the centre of the room.

Caroline invested in a striking floor-to-ceiling size canvas painting by Tomo Campbell in 2018, which she showcased in an Instagram post as it leaned against the wall in her open plan kitchen and living area.

The kitchen features white cabinets with wooden worktops and a ceramic sink, which Caroline has offset with patterned wall tiles. Adding a cool finishing touch is her pink Smeg fridge, which costs around £1,200.

Bold shades of pink and green add a quirky touch to Caroline’s kitchen, which has a hexagonal mirror hanging on the wall next to the fridge, and mixed patterned wall tiles.

Bringing even more colour into the home is Caroline’s bright blue velvet sofa, which she has topped with contrasting fuchsia cushions.

Glass doors lead out to the garden, which has a wooden decking area, lawn, and what appears to be a summerhouse at the end.

