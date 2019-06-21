﻿
Inside the Love Island contestants' homes – see where Maura, Molly-Mae & more live

They may be calling the luxurious Love Island villa in Majorca home for the next few weeks, but contestants including Molly-Mae Hague, Amy Hart and Maura Higgins often shared insights into their home lives on Instagram before entering the show. Mirrored furniture, faux fur accessories and dressing rooms appear to be a favourite among the Islanders – take a look through the gallery to take a peek inside some of their real-life homes…

Molly-Mae Hague

She may only be 20, but Molly-Mae is lucky enough to own her own flat after carving out a career as a social media influencer since being crowned World Teen Supermodel in 2016. The Love Island star often shares glimpses inside her gorgeous bedroom on Instagram, with the space providing the perfect backdrop to her outfit posts.

The room has an upholstered double bed topped with a fluffy faux fur throw and cushions, with a mirrored bedside table and silver pineapple ornament adding to the glam aesthetic.

Molly-Mae has continued the white and grey colour scheme in her kitchen, which has modern glossy cabinets and dark grey worktops, and co-ordinating appliances.

Amy Hart

Love Island’s Amy lives in West Sussex, and had a busy lifestyle as a flight attendant before joining the show. The 27-year-old often posted glimpses inside her home on social media before heading into the villa, showing her huge bedroom, which has lots of built-in drawers and wardrobes offering plenty of storage space, and a dazzling light fitting hanging over the bed.

Just like Molly-Mae, Amy appears to be a fan of glitzy furniture, and has a mirrored coffee table sat at the centre of her living room on a fluffy rug. Silver-toned curtains hang at the windows, while Amy got into the festive spirit by adding Christmas cushions to her sofa.

Her bedroom may have a huge amount of storage space, but Amy also appears to have her very own dressing room, with floor-to-ceiling shelving to display her huge array of shoes and handbags.

Maura Higgins

Ring girl Maura has transformed her living room into her very own glam room, with a dressing table and mirror with lights, open rails of clothes, and a chair lined with a sheepskin throw where she can sit to get ready.

Open shelving surrounds Maura’s dressing table, where she has framed photos and inspirational quotes on display.

Anton Danyluk

Anton often shares selfies from this bedroom, which he tags at his gym business, The Ranch, in Scotland. The room has a Buddha painting hanging above the metal-framed bed, with an ottoman trunk next to the window, and full-length mirrors where he can track his training progress.

Michael Griffiths

Before he went into the Love Island villa, Michael was working as a fireman in his hometown of Liverpool, and often shared photos from his bedroom on Instagram, showing his metallic-framed full-length mirror, white painted wood flooring and chest of drawers with a huge flat screen TV in front of the bed.

