How to recreate Fearne Cotton's quirky interiors style from £10

Fearne Cotton has become as known for her cool interiors as she is for her impeccable dress sense. And in recent years, she has shared regular glimpses inside her colourful family home, which we love. Thankfully for us, the Interior Design Masters host's quirky style is easy to recreate on the high street, with affordable pieces from QVC, Maisons Du Monde and Dunelm, some of which are exactly the same as those owned by Fearne. Take a look through the gallery for more home inspiration from the TV star…
Storage Trunks:
We love this corner of Fearne's home, which has a wicker hanging chair topped with a fluffy sheepskin throw and is positioned in the corner next to three storage trunks in tonal shades of grey. The trunks are from Amanda Holden's Bundleberry line at QVC, and while the exact design Fearne has is out of stock, you can still get these two mini trunks in a range of colours for £48.