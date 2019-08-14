﻿
How to recreate Fearne Cotton's quirky interiors style from £10

She's an Interior Design Master

Fearne-Cotton-Bundleberry-storage-trunks
Photo: © Instagram
Fearne Cotton has become as known for her cool interiors as she is for her impeccable dress sense. And in recent years, she has shared regular glimpses inside her colourful family home, which we love. Thankfully for us, the Interior Design Masters host's quirky style is easy to recreate on the high street, with affordable pieces from QVC, Maisons Du Monde and Dunelm, some of which are exactly the same as those owned by Fearne. Take a look through the gallery for more home inspiration from the TV star…

Storage Trunks:

We love this corner of Fearne's home, which has a wicker hanging chair topped with a fluffy sheepskin throw and is positioned in the corner next to three storage trunks in tonal shades of grey. The trunks are from Amanda Holden's Bundleberry line at QVC, and while the exact design Fearne has is out of stock, you can still get these two mini trunks in a range of colours for £48.

Fearne-Cotton-coffee-table
Photo: © Instagram
Coffee table:

Metallic accents add a luxurious feel to your décor, and work perfectly with Fearne's velvet sofa. Recreate the look with a gold side table like this Lamberto design from Maisons Du Monde, a bargain at £33 that will complement any colour scheme.

Fearne-Cotton-Happy-Place-sign
Photo: © Instagram
Wall Art:

Create your own happy place in your home with a wall sign like Fearne has hung up in her colourful home office. Spelling out the words 'This Is My Happy Place', this hand-painted wooden sign from Chapel Cards on Not on the High Street is a good match for Fearne's.

Fearne-Cotton-kitchenware-blender
Photo: © Instagram
Kitchenware

Fearne has added pastel colour pops in her kitchen, even down to her appliances. This pastel blue Smeg blender is exactly the same as the one owned by the podcast host, and ideal for her to whip up healthy recipes from her cookbooks. Get yours for £149 at AO.com.

Fearne-Cotton-mirror-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Antique-style mirror

Where better to capture those #OOTD's than in front of a gorgeous mirror? Fearne's full-length bedroom mirror has an ornate carved frame, and we think this Louis silver leaning mirror from Dunelm (£199) is a dead-ringer for it.

Fearne-Cotton-TV-stand
Photo: © Instagram
TV Unit:

With its geometric patterned drawers and Scandi styling, this Leif TV unit from Barker and Stonehouse (currently on offer for £399), is remarkably similar to Fearne's. The TV presenter has incorporated lots of Scandi influences into her home to create a relaxing place to unwind and do yoga – like her husband Jesse is here.

